Kali Puja 2025: Is it on October 20 or 21? Know date, muhurat, Nishita timings, puja vidhi, rituals and more

Kali Puja 2025: The auspicious festival of Kali Puja is observed with utmost dedication and grandeur every year. It is observed nearly a fortnight after the five-day festival of Durga Puja. This year, there is some confusion around the correct date of Kali Puja. But worry not, because we have all the details for you. Kali Puja 2025: Kali Puja is celebrated in the Kartik month, during Dipannita Amavasya, which is one of the holiest nights in the Hindu calendar. (Image generated via Google Gemini)

Hindu devotees observe Kali Puja all across the country; however, it is celebrated with fervour, especially in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, among others.

Kali Puja 2025 date: Is Kali Puja on October 20 or 21?

Kali Puja is celebrated in the Kartik month, during Dipannita Amavasya, which is one of the holiest nights in the Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on Monday, October 20.

Kali Puja and Diwali dates usually coincide with each other. This year, Diwali also falls on Monday, October 20.

Kali Puja 2025: Muhurat and Nishita Time

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the Kali Puja Nishita time will last for 50 minutes. Check out the details here:

Festival Timings Kali Puja Nishita Time 11:07 PM to 11:56 PM Amavasya Tithi Begins 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025 Amavasya Tithi Ends 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025 Chaturdashi upto 3:44 PM Brahma Muhurat 4:04 AM to 4:54 AM Sayahna Sandhya 5:19 PM to 6:34 PM Vijaya Muhurat 1:27 PM to 2:14 PM View All Prev Next

Kali Puja 2025: Puja vidhi and rituals

While most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali, folks in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam worship Goddess Kali on the new moon day, the most important day of Diwali. It is also known as Shyama Puja.

On this day, Goddess Kali, who is also another form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped as the embodiment of power. It is believed that worshipping her dispels fears and negative influences.

On October 20, devotees will worship Goddess Kali. (Google Gemini)

On this day, devotees wake up early, wear new clothes, and fast from morning until night. While performing Kali Puja, people also offer fruits, sweets, khichdi, kheer, flowers, and fried vegetables as bhog or prasad to Goddess Kali.

How is Kali Puja different from Kali Chaudas?

Kali Chaudas is celebrated when Chaturdashi prevails at midnight. Meanwhile, Kali Puja takes place a day later, at midnight during Amavasya. Devotees must not confuse the two, as each holds unique significance.