Karwa Chauth 2025 city-wise timings: What is the shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, UP, Gurugram, Mumbai and other places?

Karwa Chauth 2025: The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth, or Karak Chaturthi, is observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 10. If you are celebrating the festival, you should also know the correct puja muhurat and upavasa (fast) timings in your city. So, we prepared a city-wise list for you. Let's check it out: Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik.(Shrikant Singh)

Karwa Chauth 2025 city-wise timings

Married women celebrating Karwa Chauth on October 10, here is a full city-wise timings list for you to refer to, as per Drik Panchang:

Cities Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time New Delhi 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM Noida 5:56 PM to 7:10 PM 6:18 AM to 8:12 PM Ahmedabad 6:19 PM to 7:32 PM 6:34 AM to 8:47 PM Mumbai 6:19 PM to 7:33 PM 6:31 AM to 8:55 PM Pune 6:16 PM to 7:29 PM 6:27 AM to 8:52 PM Bengaluru 6:04 PM to 7:16 PM 6:09 AM to 8:49 PM Chennai 5:53 PM to 7:06 PM 5:59 AM to 8:38 PM Jaipur 6:04 PM to 7:18 PM 6:24 AM to 8:23 PM Hyderabad 5:58 PM to 7:11 PM 6:08 AM to 8:36 PM Gurugram 5:58 PM to 7:12 PM 6:20 AM to 8:14 PM Chandigarh 5:57 PM to 7:12 PM 6:22 AM to 8:09 PM Kolkata 5:16 PM to 6:29 PM 5:31 AM to 7:42 PM View All Prev Next

All you need to know about Karwa Chauth

On Karwa Chauth, married women observe nirjala vrat for the whole day, and pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. They break the fast in the evening, after sighting the moon, making offerings to the moon, and taking a morsel of food from their husbands' hands. Apart from the moon, women also pray to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Parvati, Lord Kartikeya, and Karwa Mata. They also dress up like a new bride, wearing new clothes in shades of red, do shringaar, and apply mehndi to their hands.