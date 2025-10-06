Karwa Chauth 2025 city-wise timings: What is the shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, UP, Gurugram, Mumbai and other places?
Karwa Chauth 2025 city wise timings: Karwa Chauth is on October 10. Here is a full city-wise timings list for those celebrating the festival.
Karwa Chauth 2025: The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth, or Karak Chaturthi, is observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 10. If you are celebrating the festival, you should also know the correct puja muhurat and upavasa (fast) timings in your city. So, we prepared a city-wise list for you. Let's check it out:
Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2025: October 9 or 10, when is Karwa Chauth? Correct date, puja muhurat, moonrise time, fasting time
Karwa Chauth 2025 city-wise timings
Married women celebrating Karwa Chauth on October 10, here is a full city-wise timings list for you to refer to, as per Drik Panchang:
|Cities
|Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat
|Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time
|New Delhi
|5:57 PM to 7:11 PM
|6:19 AM to 8:13 PM
|Noida
|5:56 PM to 7:10 PM
|6:18 AM to 8:12 PM
|Ahmedabad
|6:19 PM to 7:32 PM
|6:34 AM to 8:47 PM
|Mumbai
|6:19 PM to 7:33 PM
|6:31 AM to 8:55 PM
|Pune
|6:16 PM to 7:29 PM
|6:27 AM to 8:52 PM
|Bengaluru
|6:04 PM to 7:16 PM
|6:09 AM to 8:49 PM
|Chennai
|5:53 PM to 7:06 PM
|5:59 AM to 8:38 PM
|Jaipur
|6:04 PM to 7:18 PM
|6:24 AM to 8:23 PM
|Hyderabad
|5:58 PM to 7:11 PM
|6:08 AM to 8:36 PM
|Gurugram
|5:58 PM to 7:12 PM
|6:20 AM to 8:14 PM
|Chandigarh
|5:57 PM to 7:12 PM
|6:22 AM to 8:09 PM
|Kolkata
|5:16 PM to 6:29 PM
|5:31 AM to 7:42 PM
All you need to know about Karwa Chauth
On Karwa Chauth, married women observe nirjala vrat for the whole day, and pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. They break the fast in the evening, after sighting the moon, making offerings to the moon, and taking a morsel of food from their husbands' hands. Apart from the moon, women also pray to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Parvati, Lord Kartikeya, and Karwa Mata. They also dress up like a new bride, wearing new clothes in shades of red, do shringaar, and apply mehndi to their hands.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Akshaya Tritiya 2025on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Akshaya Tritiya 2025on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.