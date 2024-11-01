Kerala Piravi 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and all about Kerala Foundation Day

Kerala Piravi 2024: Happy Kerala Piravi! Every year, the foundation day of the state of Kerala is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in the state. On this day, the Malayalam-speaking areas were consolidated to be the state of Kerala. As we celebrate the special day on November 1, here are a few facts to know about the day. Every year, November 1 is celebrated as Kerala Piravi.(Vivek Nair / HT Photo)

Kerala Piravi 2024: Date

Every year, November 1 is celebrated as Kerala Piravi. The Malayalam word ‘piravi’ refers to the birth of something. Kerala Piravi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the state of Kerala.

Kerala Piravi 2024: History

Before India’s independence, the Malayalam-speaking areas, mainly Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar existed as separate areas. Two years after India's independence, on July 1, 1949, Travancore and Cochin joined to become Travancore-Cochin. On November 1, 1956, Travancore-Cochin consolidated with Malabar and Kasaragod taluk of South Canara. This prompted the development of the state under the States Reorganisation Act. Thus, November 1 came to be recognised as the foundation day of Kerala. Kerala Piravi is also referred to as Kerala Day.

Kerala Piravi 2024: Significance

Kerala is a pot of culture, tradition, history and literature. On November 1, Kerala’s foundation day is observed by organising cultural festivals throughout the state to respect the literary excellence, cultural significance, and the uniqueness of the state. Women usually dress up in traditional kasavu sarees, and men deck up in mundu to observe the day.

Kerala Piravi 2024: Celebrations

After India’s independence, a strong need arose to separate the areas based on the language spoken by the people. Hence, Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar came together to be declared as a single state. On this day, Malayala Bhasha Vaarams, or contests are organised by educational institutions to make children of the state aware of their cultural and literary legacy. Kerala celebrates its foundation day with Karnataka. On November 1, Kannada Rajyotsava is also observed by the people of Karnataka.