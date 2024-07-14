Kharchi Puja 2024: As PM Modi extends wishes; know significance, date, rituals, all about Tripura's auspicious festival

Kharchi Puja 2024: The century-old auspicious festival of Kharchi Puja is celebrated with pomp every year by the people of Tripura. Also known as the Festival of 14 Gods, Kharchi Puja falls on the eighth day of the new moon in July or August. During the week-long festival, people worship Chaturdasa Devata, the ancestral deity of the Tripuri people. Read on to know all about this festival, including the date, rituals, and more. Kharchi Puja 2024: Know the significance, date, rituals, and all about Tripura's auspicious festival. (Twitter)

Kharchi Puja 2024: PM Modi extends his wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to extend his wishes on the auspicious occasion of the Kharchi Puja. "Wishing everyone, particularly the people of Tripura, on the occasion of Kharchi Puja! May the divine blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us, bringing joy and good health to all. May it also enrich everyone's lives with prosperity and harmony," PM Modi wrote.

Kharchi Puja 2024 Date

Kharchi Puja is observed annually on the Shukla Ashtami day, which falls on the eighth day of the lunar month of Ashadha. This year, Kharchi Puja began on July 14. The celebrations hold immense religious and cultural importance and will continue for a week.

Kharchi Puja 2024 Significance and Rituals

On Kharchi Puja, royal priests perform the revered ritual of carrying the idols of the Fourteen Gods from the ancient Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala and dipping them in the holy water of Saidra river. Then, the idols are taken back to the temple and adorned with different flowers, traditional attires, ornaments, and vermillion paste. After this ritual, priests distribute prasad to the devotees.

Other rituals of Kharchi Puja are reciting sacred and religious hymns and mantras to invoke the blessings of the deities, visiting the temple, and constructing the Chaturdasha Mandapa. The Mandapa symbolises the royal palace of the Tripuri kings and is built by traditional artisans. The structure is made out of bamboo and thatched roofs.