 Kharchi Puja 2024: As PM Modi extends wishes; know significance, date, rituals, all about Tripura's auspicious festival - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kharchi Puja 2024: As PM Modi extends wishes; know significance, date, rituals, all about Tripura's auspicious festival

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jul 14, 2024 04:30 PM IST

Kharchi Puja 2024: As PM Modi extends his wishes on Kharchi Puja, find out the date, rituals, significance, and more about Tripura's auspicious festival.

Kharchi Puja 2024: The century-old auspicious festival of Kharchi Puja is celebrated with pomp every year by the people of Tripura. Also known as the Festival of 14 Gods, Kharchi Puja falls on the eighth day of the new moon in July or August. During the week-long festival, people worship Chaturdasa Devata, the ancestral deity of the Tripuri people. Read on to know all about this festival, including the date, rituals, and more.

Kharchi Puja 2024: Know the significance, date, rituals, and all about Tripura's auspicious festival. (Twitter)
Kharchi Puja 2024: Know the significance, date, rituals, and all about Tripura's auspicious festival. (Twitter)

(Also Read | Nita Ambani in beautiful pic with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant dazzles in a real tissue gold ghagra choli)

Kharchi Puja 2024: PM Modi extends his wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to extend his wishes on the auspicious occasion of the Kharchi Puja. "Wishing everyone, particularly the people of Tripura, on the occasion of Kharchi Puja! May the divine blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us, bringing joy and good health to all. May it also enrich everyone's lives with prosperity and harmony," PM Modi wrote.

Kharchi Puja 2024 Date

Kharchi Puja is observed annually on the Shukla Ashtami day, which falls on the eighth day of the lunar month of Ashadha. This year, Kharchi Puja began on July 14. The celebrations hold immense religious and cultural importance and will continue for a week.

Kharchi Puja 2024 Significance and Rituals

On Kharchi Puja, royal priests perform the revered ritual of carrying the idols of the Fourteen Gods from the ancient Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala and dipping them in the holy water of Saidra river. Then, the idols are taken back to the temple and adorned with different flowers, traditional attires, ornaments, and vermillion paste. After this ritual, priests distribute prasad to the devotees.

Other rituals of Kharchi Puja are reciting sacred and religious hymns and mantras to invoke the blessings of the deities, visiting the temple, and constructing the Chaturdasha Mandapa. The Mandapa symbolises the royal palace of the Tripuri kings and is built by traditional artisans. The structure is made out of bamboo and thatched roofs.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Kharchi Puja 2024: As PM Modi extends wishes; know significance, date, rituals, all about Tripura's auspicious festival
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On