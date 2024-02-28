 Leap Day 2024: 6 things you probably didn't know about the day - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Leap Day 2024: 6 things you probably didn't know about the day

Leap Day 2024: 6 things you probably didn't know about the day

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 28, 2024 01:50 PM IST

Leap Day 2024: The concept of Leap Day was established by Roman Dictator Julius Caesar for Julian Calendar in 45 BCE.

Leap Day 2024: This year consists of 366 days, and hence, the month of February is having 29 days instead of 28 days. This is a natural phenomenon which repeats every four years. This is the way to keep the calendars synchronised with the solar calendar. This accounts for the fact that the earth takes 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to complete traveling around its own orbit. Without the leap day – February 29 – the calendar will go out of synchronisation and ultimately, seasons will start a year earlier, and it will be completely out of alignment.

Babies born on Leap Day are referred to as leaplings or leap year babies(Unsplash)
Babies born on Leap Day are referred to as leaplings or leap year babies(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: What would happen if we don't have a Leap Day? More than you might think

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Interesting facts to know about Leap Day:

  • Roman Dictator Julius Caesar established the Leap Day concept for the Julian calendar in 45 BCE. However, it was adopted on February 24 instead of February 29. Also, February was the last month in the Julian calendar.
  • The Chinese people observe a tradition where an entire month is added to the calendar in places. It happened last in the year of 2015.
  • In earlier times, Leap Day was observed as the special day for role reversal. It was celebrated as the day when women could propose to men instead of men expressing their affection for them. However, slowly the tradition dissolved, thanks to gender role dissolution.
  • Babies born on Leap Day are referred to as leaplings or leap year babies. They usually observe their birthday on February 28 or March 1, during non-leap years.
  • When considered the total population of the planet, the odds of being born on Leap Day are very significant. There is 1 in 1461 chances of a baby being born on February 29.
  • There are two Leap Year capitals in the world – Anthony, Texas and Anthony, New Mexico. Lavish, multi-day celebrations are held in these places on every Leap Day.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On