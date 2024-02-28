Leap Day 2024: 6 things you probably didn't know about the day

Leap Day 2024: This year consists of 366 days, and hence, the month of February is having 29 days instead of 28 days. This is a natural phenomenon which repeats every four years. This is the way to keep the calendars synchronised with the solar calendar. This accounts for the fact that the earth takes 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to complete traveling around its own orbit. Without the leap day – February 29 – the calendar will go out of synchronisation and ultimately, seasons will start a year earlier, and it will be completely out of alignment.

Babies born on Leap Day are referred to as leaplings or leap year babies(Unsplash)