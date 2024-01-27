Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don'ts to follow

Magh Month 2024: The eleventh month in the Hindu calendar is called Magha, and in the Gregorian calendar, it is January or February. Magha may begin on the new or full moon, which occurs at about the same time in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It gets its name from the fact that the full moon during this month typically occurs in or near the Magha star cluster. During the auspicious month of Magh, several important Hindu festivals are observed. These include Vasant Panchami, Ratha Saptami, Bhishma Ashtami, Bhishma Ekadasi, Maha Shivaratri, Navratri and Makar Sankranti. In addition, this auspicious month is highly significant for performing marriages, house-warmings and other sacred ceremonies. From date to rituals, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat ) Hindu devotees take holy dips at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati on Maghi Purnima, or the full-moon day of the month of Magh, during the annual traditional fair of 'Magh Mela' in Allahabad. (File photo)

When is Magh Month 2024?

According to the Vedic calendar, the month of Magh commences on the Pratipada date of Krishna Paksha, starting on Friday, January 26, 2024, and concludes with Magh Purnima falling on Saturday, February 24, marking the end of this auspicious month. This month is of great importance as it heralds the celebration of various fasts and festivals. These include the revered Sankashti Chaturthi fast, the celebration of Magh Gupt Navratri, the solemn Bhishma Ekadashi fast and the spiritual reflection of Mauni Amavasya. This period serves as a time of devotion, reflection and spiritual renewal for many devotees, enriching their connection with tradition and faith.

Significance of Magh Month

The month of Magh holds immense significance for spiritual practices such as bathing and donating, earning great virtue. Magh Snan, from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima, is particularly auspicious. The Magh Snan Mela in Prayag, also known as Kalpvas, emphasizes restraint, non-violence, and faith. Bathing in holy rivers during this time, including Prayag, bestows blessings from Lord Vishnu and grants happiness, prosperity, and salvation.

Tulsidas Ji's verse from Ramcharitmanas underscores the importance of Magh. Dharmaraja Yudhishthir and King Pururava's experiences highlight the transformative power of Magh rituals, cleansing sins and bestowing spiritual strength. According to Skanda Purana, a dip in cold waters during Magh leads to liberation from sins and ascension to heaven.

Magh Month 2024: Do’s and don’ts to follow

- Taking holy baths is especially important during the month of Magh. Bathing in the Ganga during this month is said to wash away a person's sins from both their previous and current births. It is believed that in the month of Magh, the gods come to Earth, take on human form, and take a bath in Prayag.

- Worship Lord Krishna every day during the month of Magh and give the Sun an arghya every morning. The Madhava form of Lord Krishna is connected to the month of Magh. Reciting Madhurashtak on a regular basis throughout this month eliminates planetary and Vaastu imperfections and offers relief from debt.

- It is believed that eating once in the month of Magh brings good health. The consumption of sesame and jaggery helps with both health and financial problems during this month. You can worship, take baths, donate and eat sesame to obtain good fortune.

- Eating heavy, fried food is not advisable during the month of Magh.

- One can reap the rewards of worship, recitation, rituals, chanting, and penance during the month of Magh only by renouncing lying, abusiveness, envy, and greed.

- Reciting the Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Sahastranam during the month is said to bring Jupiter's blessings, make marriages joyful and remove problems related to children.

- People should abstain from physical relations during Magh and sleep on the floor rather than in beds.

- Giving during the month of Magh is considered equivalent to giving gold. Those who knock on one's door during the month should be given food, clothes, sesame seeds, jaggery, blankets, ghee, the Bhagawad Gita, wheat and water; otherwise one will suffer from Shani dosha.

- It is not considered appropriate to skip bathing or to stay up late during this month.