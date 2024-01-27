Basant Panchami 2024: This is the festive time of the year. Every year, Basant Panchami is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja in several states of India, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati. Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, education and information. It is believed that by praying to her with dedication and devotion, we can help illuminate the path of knowledge. Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of arts, technology, music and dance as well. People who are dedicated to shine in these fields pray to the goddess for her blessings. Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat(Twitter/redribbonmusik)

It is believed that praying to the Goddess on this auspicious day can help us to get rid of lethargy and sluggishness and explore the art forms with dedication. Saraswati Puja is organised in schools and colleges.

This year, Saraswati Puja will be observed in the month of February. As we near the celebrations, here are a few details that we must know.

Date and time:

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Basant Panchami will be observed on February 14. The Panchami Tithi will begin at 14:41 PM on February 13 and will end at 12:09 PM on February 14.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a bath. They also keep fast for the day. Then they place the idol of Goddess Saraswati on a stool and decorate it with flowers and garlands. Fruits and sweets are offered to the Goddess. Students keep their books and instruments in the puja area to seek the Goddess’ blessings. After praying to the Goddess, the devotees consume prasad to break the fast. Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham or Praasana is a ritual of initiating education – this is famous for being performed during Basant Panchami.