Maha Shivratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' puja to Shilpa Shetty's wish, how stars celebrated the festival

Maha Shivratri 2022: The auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri is being celebrated by Hindus across the world today, March 1. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and literally translates as the great night of Shiva. It is considered auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti - the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

People celebrate this festival by observing fasts, praying to Lord Shiva and visiting temples. Bollywood celebrities also marked this auspicious occasion at their homes and even wished fans on social media. From Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, many stars posted Maha Shivratri wishes on social media.

On Tuesday, Priyanka posted a snippet from the Maha Shivratri puja she and her husband, Nick Jonas, performed at their home in Los Angeles. The picture featured the actor and Nick Jonas praying to Lord Shiva, dressed in traditional ensembles. She captioned the post, "Maha Shivratri ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone celebrating."

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Maha Shivratri puja.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to wish her fans Maha Shivratri by posting a photo of Lord Shiva. She captioned the post, "Maha Shivaratri ki dheron shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko. Shiv ji aapke parivar par apni kripa banaaye rakhein, aur unke aashirwad se aap sab ke jeevan mein sukh-samruddhi bani rahe."

Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty celebrated the blessed day by posting a photo of herself sitting in front of Lord Shiva's statue. She also wished her followers in the caption that reads, "Happy Mahashivratri. May lord Shiva shower his blessings on all of you, surround you with peace, love and strength always."

While Sonam Kapoor marked the festival by sharing a shloka or Sanskrit verse on her official page, Malaika Arora simply wished her fans Happy Maha Shivratri. Check out their posts below:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy posted pictures of herself praying to Lord Shiva on different occasions and standing in front of the Maha Shiva Adiyogi Statue. The star shared a Sanskrit verse in the post's caption and wrote that Lord Shiva was her 'one and only'. Scroll ahead to read.

Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, according to Drik Panchang. The festival is celebrated only once every year, in the month of February or March.

