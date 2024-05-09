Matangi Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, history, significance and all that you need to know

Matangi Jayanti 2024: The special day is here. Every year, Matangi Jayanti is observed by the Hindu community all over the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. Goddess Matangi is worshipped on this auspicious day. Goddess Matangi is believed to be a manifestation of Lord Shiva. The goddess is also refered to as Vagdevi and a white crescent moon on her forehead. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Matangi can bring creativity and prosperity in one's life. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should know about. Matangi Jayanti will be observed on May 10.(Pinterest)

Date:

Matangi Jayanti will be observed on May 10. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 6:47 PM on May 9 and will end at 5:20 OM on May 10.

Rituals:

On the day of Matangi Jayanti, devotees wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they place the idol of Goddess Matangi on an altar and light incense sticks and a lamp. Garland, flowers and coconuts are offered to the Goddess. People also prepare a special bhog for Goddess Matangi. Sacred mantras are chanted to seek the blessings of Goddess Matangi.

History:

Goddess Matangi is the ninth Mahavidya and is also known as the Tantric form of Goddess Saraswati – the goddess of learning, intelligence and wisdom. Worshipping Goddess Matangi helps in gaining expertise in speech, music, arts and knowledge.

Significance:

It is believed that worshipping Goddess Matangi on the auspicious day of Matangi Jayanti can help people get rid of all kinds of negativities from their lives. Goddess Matangi governs intelligence, wisdom and creativity, and people who seek expertise in dancing, singing and other artforms should offer their puja to the Goddess. Devotees seeking conjugal bliss also worship Goddess Matangi on this day. This year, Matangi Jayanti coincides with Akshaya Tritiya.