 Matangi Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, history, significance and all that you need to know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Matangi Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 09, 2024 03:25 PM IST

Matangi Jayanti 2024: From rituals to significance, here's all that you need to know about this auspicious day.

Matangi Jayanti 2024: The special day is here. Every year, Matangi Jayanti is observed by the Hindu community all over the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. Goddess Matangi is worshipped on this auspicious day. Goddess Matangi is believed to be a manifestation of Lord Shiva. The goddess is also refered to as Vagdevi and a white crescent moon on her forehead. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Matangi can bring creativity and prosperity in one's life. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should know about.

Matangi Jayanti will be observed on May 10.(Pinterest)
Matangi Jayanti will be observed on May 10.(Pinterest)

Date:

Matangi Jayanti will be observed on May 10. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 6:47 PM on May 9 and will end at 5:20 OM on May 10.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rituals:

On the day of Matangi Jayanti, devotees wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they place the idol of Goddess Matangi on an altar and light incense sticks and a lamp. Garland, flowers and coconuts are offered to the Goddess. People also prepare a special bhog for Goddess Matangi. Sacred mantras are chanted to seek the blessings of Goddess Matangi.

History:

Goddess Matangi is the ninth Mahavidya and is also known as the Tantric form of Goddess Saraswati – the goddess of learning, intelligence and wisdom. Worshipping Goddess Matangi helps in gaining expertise in speech, music, arts and knowledge.

Significance:

It is believed that worshipping Goddess Matangi on the auspicious day of Matangi Jayanti can help people get rid of all kinds of negativities from their lives. Goddess Matangi governs intelligence, wisdom and creativity, and people who seek expertise in dancing, singing and other artforms should offer their puja to the Goddess. Devotees seeking conjugal bliss also worship Goddess Matangi on this day. This year, Matangi Jayanti coincides with Akshaya Tritiya.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Matangi Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, history, significance and all that you need to know

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On