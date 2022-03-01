Meditation, music, dance, cultural extravaganza; what to look forward to at Isha Mahashivratri 2022

Mahashivratri 2022: Mahashivratri is a big day for devotees of Lord Shiva who fast during the festival and meditate all night to seek the lord's blessings. On this occasion, Isha Yoga Centre is all set to host a nightlong festival that will conclude the following morning in the presence of Sadhguru, spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation. Artists like Papon, Master Saleem, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Sean Roldan, Mangli will also grace this year’s Isha Mahashivratri. (Also read: Maha Shivratri 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind)

When, where, and how to watch

The nightlong festival will begin at 6 PM on 1st March and go on till 6 AM the following morning, in the presence of Sadhguru. Isha Mahashivratri will be livestreamed online and telecast on all major television networks in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and various other regional languages.

You can watch the livestream here:

Following COVID-19 protocols, entry to the event is limited and through registrations only. The entire event will be livestreamed in 16 languages, millions of devotees from across the globe are also expected to tune in through television. For those who attend the festival at the Yoga Center, medical screening, social distancing, wearing masks, and carrying sanitizers will also remain mandatory in addition to compliance with all government directives for in-person gatherings.

What to look forward to

The celebrations will begin with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga, and will also see Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, Satsang with Sadhguru, midnight meditations, and the spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam.

Other highlights of the Mahashivratri celebrations will be a host of spectacular music and dance performances. Renowned artists from different parts of the country like Papon, Master Saleem, Hansraj Raghuvanshi, Mangli, and Sean Roldan will regale the audiences with their unique and diverse brands of music.

Seven days of spiritual and cultural exuberance

The nightlong festivities of March 1 will be followed by seven days of spiritual and cultural exuberance, ending on March 8. There will be many avenues for devotees to explore deeper dimensions of wellbeing through the free online offerings of devotional Shiva chants, the simple yet effective Upa-yoga, and Yaksha – a three-day (2-4 March) music and dance festival that will be live streamed on Isha’s YouTube channel.

Maha Annadanam, an offering of food to all visitors, is an integral part of the celebrations. Hundreds of volunteers will be involved in cooking and distributing food to thousands of visitors on Mahashivratri night and on every day of the following seven days.

Devotees to receive free Rudraksha consecrated by Sadhguru

For those who join the Mahashivratri celebrations online or in-person will receive Rudraksha consecrated by Sadhguru in a special process on the night of Mahashivratri. Rudraksha will be offered for free to all who make a request by giving a missed call at 83000 83000. Isha has arranged for home delivery of the Rudraksha. The package includes consecrated vibhuti, a photo of Adiyogi and the Abhaya Sutra that dissolves fear and enables the wearer to fulfill his goals.