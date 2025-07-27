Nag Panchami 2025: Is the festival on July 28 or 29? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Nag Panchami 2025: Per Hindu beliefs, Shukla Paksha Panchami during the month of Sawan/Shravan is observed as Nag Panchami. Usually, Nag Panchami day falls two days after Hariyali Teej, which was observed on July 27. Nag Panchami 2025: Every year, Nag Panchami falls two days after Hariyali Teej. This year, it will be observed on July 29. (HT Photo)

Per the English calendar, Nag Panchami falls in the months of July and August. On this day, women devotees worship Nag Devta (serpent god) and offer milk to snakes. They also pray for the wellness of their brothers and family. Here's everything you need to know about this day.

Nag Panchami 2025: Date and shubh muhurat

This year, many devotees have confusion over when to mark the festival of Nag Panchami because the muhurat starts a day before. Here's everything you need to know according to Drik Panchang:

This year, Nag Panchami is on Tuesday, July 29.

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat - 5:41 AM to 8:23 AM

The shubh muhurat will last for 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Panchami Tithi Begins - 11:24 PM on July 28

Panchami Tithi Ends - 12:46 AM on July 30

Brahma Muhurta - 4:17 AM to 4:59 AM

Abhijit Muhurta - 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 2:43 PM to 3:37 PM

Sunrise - 5:41 AM

Sunset - 7:14 PM

Moonrise - 9:50 AM

Additionally, due to the ongoing Sawan celebrations, this time there is also a coincidence of Mangala Gauri Vrat on Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami 2025: Puja vidhi and significance

On the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami, devotees should wake up early and wear clean clothes. To perform the rituals, spread a red cloth on a wooden stand and place the idol of the snake god on it. Offer milk, water, turmeric, rice, flowers, roli, and sweets during worship and recite the story of Nag Panchami.

Per Drik Panchang, it is believed that if devotees worship snakes on this festival, their prayers reach the serpent gods, which reduces any negative presence in their lives. Additionally, this festival is a symbol of respect for the Nag Devta and his protection. It is said that worshipping on this day brings happiness and prosperity to the house. In the Hindu calendar, some days are considered significant to worship serpent Gods and Panchami Tithi, especially during the Shravan month, is considered highly auspicious.