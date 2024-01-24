National Girl Child Day 2024: Date, history, significance, quotes and wishes to share on this day

Every year, National Girl Child Day is observed to raise awareness of the difficulties that girls in Indian society endure. The day promotes equal opportunities in education, healthcare, and nutrition while raising awareness of the injustices that girls face. National awareness campaigns advocating for girls' empowerment are launched on this day each year. It serves to remind people how important it is to treat all girl children with dignity and equal opportunities, promoting their education and overall well-being. In India, the day also falls on the same dates as other government-sponsored programs, including Beti Padhao and Beti Bachao (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child). Scroll down to learn more about this significant occasion. (Also read: World Religion Day 2024: Date, history and significance ) National Girl Child Day 2024: Date, history, significance, quotes and wishes(Freepik)

National Girl Child Day 2024: Date and history

Every year on January 24, people celebrate National Girl Child Day, which commemorates the inaugural anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Scheme (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child) on January 22, 2015. The Ministry of Women and Child Development launched this day in 2008. Since then, the day has been celebrated across India with an annual theme. In a country where gender inequality, barriers to education, dropout rates, child marriage and gender-based violence are all issues, the initiative sought to recognise the particular difficulties faced by girls.

National Girl Child Day 2024 theme

The government has not yet announced a theme for National Girl Child Day 2024. Notably, the theme for 2019 was 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow'. My Voice, Our Common Future" was the theme for 2020. In 2021, the National Girl Child Day theme was 'Digital Generation, Our Generation'.

Significance of National Girl Child Day

As a dedicated day to promote awareness of girls' rights, equality, and empowerment in society, National Girl Child Day is extremely important. The goal of the annual January 24th celebration is to raise awareness of and fight prejudice against girls while promoting their right to health, education, and general well-being. The observance aims to promote a more inclusive and equitable environment by emphasizing the value of nurturing and supporting girl children. This will pave the way for a future in which every girl has the chance to flourish, realize her dreams, and make a meaningful contribution to her community and the country as a whole.

National Girl Child Day 2024: Quotes and wishes

"The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description." - Steve Maraboli

"Girls should never be afraid to be smart." - Emma Watson

"When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous." - Michelle Obama

"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai

"Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world." - Marilyn Monroe

“On National Girl Child Day, let's celebrate the strength, resilience, and limitless potential of every girl. May we empower and uplift them to reach for the stars and shape a future filled with equality and opportunities.”

"Wishing all the wonderful girls a Happy National Girl Child Day! Your dreams are valid, your voice matters, and your presence makes the world brighter. Keep shining!"

"Every girl is a beacon of hope, intelligence, and strength. On National Girl Child Day, let's pledge to nurture, protect, and empower the girls around us, ensuring they blossom into empowered women."

"To every girl out there, may you grow up in a world that respects and celebrates your uniqueness. Happy National Girl Child Day! Your potential is limitless."

"Cheers to the girls who dream big, aspire to achieve and break barriers. Happy National Girl Child Day! May your journey be filled with opportunities and successes."