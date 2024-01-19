World Religion Day 2024: Religion is a way of life, and trusting a higher power or a divine energy in life helps the majority of people to know the track in which they would like to walk in their lives. However, for some people, faith in a higher being may not work, and they often spend their lives being out of any particular religion. But no matter what, knowing the principles of each religion helps us to understand the delicate balance of unity in diversity and how respecting cultures, traditions, beliefs and religions helps in bringing peace and more respect in the world. World Religion Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

World Religion Day is celebrated every year to create awareness about the fact that irrespective of religion, we should respect humanity, be there for each other and respect each person's belief system. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Religion Day is observed on the third Sunday of the month of January. This year, the special day will be observed on January 21.

History:

In 1947, the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’í Faith hosted a talk in Eastland Park Hotel to observe an annual event called the World Peace Through World Religion. Since 1950, it came to be known as World Religion Day. This day is observed in many parts of the world and is a brilliant forum to understand different religions, cultures, and mingle with people of different faith.

Significance:

One of the best ways to celebrate this day is by making ourselves accustomed with different religious experiences, engaging in an event organised by a different faith and mingling with people of different religion to understand their experiences and beliefs better. We can also engage with others and understand their spiritual ideologies.