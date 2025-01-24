National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, history, significance, wishes, images and quotes to share on this day

National Girl Child Day is celebrated annually to shed light on the challenges faced by girls in Indian society. It aims to advocate for equal access to education, healthcare, and nutrition while highlighting the injustices girls often encounter. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of treating every girl with respect and ensuring they have equal opportunities to thrive, with a focus on their education and overall well-being. Read on to discover more about this significant occasion. (Also read: National Girl Child Day: Educational schemes curb girls’ secondary dropout rates in UP ) National Girl Child Day 2025 serves as a reminder to empower and educate girls.(Freepik)

National Girl Child Day 2025 date and history

National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24. This year, it falls on a Friday. The day also marks the anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child) scheme, launched on January 22, 2015. Established in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, this day highlights the importance of empowering and protecting girl children.

Significance of National Girl Child Day

In a nation where gender inequality, limited access to education, high dropout rates, child marriage, and gender-based violence persist, this initiative holds great significance. National Girl Child Day seeks to highlight the unique challenges faced by girls while raising awareness about the need to combat discrimination. The day advocates for their rights to health, education, and overall well-being, striving to foster a more inclusive and equitable society that nurtures and supports every girl child.

National Girl Child Day 2025 quotes and wishes

On National Girl Child Day, let us celebrate the strength, courage, and potential of every girl and may they shine brighter every day.

A girl child is a blessing, not a burden, and we must honour and empower them to fulfil their dreams. Happy National Girl Child Day!

National Girl Child Day is observed on January 24 every year.(Freepik )

Let us break barriers and create opportunities for every girl to thrive on this National Girl Child Day!

Let’s build a world where every girl is free to dream and achieve. Happy National Girl Child Day.

Educate a girl, empower a generation. Wishing everyone a meaningful National Girl Child Day!

The day promotes equal access to education, healthcare, and opportunities for girls.(Freepik)

Girls are the architects of a brighter future. Let’s give them the tools to succeed. Happy National Girl Child Day!

Every girl deserves to grow with dignity, love, and equality. Let’s make it happen. Happy National Girl Child Day!

On National Girl Child Day, let’s pledge to create a world where every girl is valued and celebrated.

It encourages communities to nurture and support girl children for a brighter future.(Freepik)

Empower, educate, and elevate every girl child. They are the true changemakers of tomorrow. Happy National Girl Child Day!

A girl child is a treasure, a spark of hope for a brighter future. Let’s nurture and protect them. Happy National Girl Child Day.

"Girls should never be afraid to be smart." - Emma Watson

"When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous." - Michelle Obama

"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai

"Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world." - Marilyn Monroe

"The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description." - Steve Maraboli