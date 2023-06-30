National Postal Worker Day 2023: The special day dedicated to the hardships of the postal workers of the postal service department is celebrated every year. This is the day to respect their hard work and the extra mile that they go, literally, to ensure that we receive our letters on time. Before the age of telephones and the internet came in, the world heavily relied on letters for communication. Be it casual or formal communication, or reaching out to families from faraway lands, letters were the only way to communicate. The world depended heavily on the postal workers for the timely delivery of their letters to their loved ones, offices and families. National Postal Worker Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day(Unsplash)

Every year, National Postal Worker Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Before we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to know about the day:

Date:

National Postal Worker Day is celebrated on July 1. The postal service consists of everyone from the clerks to the delivery partners to the drivers who carry the letters to faraway places. This day is observed to acknowledge their efforts.

History:

In 1997, a postal carrier in the Seattle area started National Postal Worker Day to respect the efforts of his employees. Since then, National Postal Worker Day has been celebrated every year.

Significance:

The postal service is an outdoor job and brings with it its own set of challenges. From working in scorching heat to pouring rain, the postal workers ensure timely delivery of communication. This is the day to acknowledge their efforts and respect all that they do for us. Even though technology has made things easier over the last few years, it also brings the risk of malware and hacking. Postal service is a trusted form of sharing communication and ensures safe delivery of letters, without risks.

