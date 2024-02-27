 National Science Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day - Hindustan Times
National Science Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day

Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 27, 2024

National Science Day 2024: The special day is observed on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian Scientist CV Raman.

National Science Day 2024: Science is significant in the lives of each and every person on earth. Even sometimes when we do not know, we may be using science and its applications in our daily lives. It is important to acknowledge the ways science and its applications have simplified our lives and how easier it has made things for us. Every year, National Science Day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of science in our lives and also acknowledge the efforts of the scientists who work in exploring more ways by which science can be implemented to make our lives simpler and easier.

National Science Day is observed on the day Indian Physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman discovered the Raman Effect(HT)
As we gear up to observe National Science Day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, National Science Day is observed on February 28. This year, the special day falls on a Wednesday.

History:

National Science Day is observed on the day Indian Physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman discovered the Raman Effect. The Raman Effect is the phenomenon where light gets scattered when passed through a transparent material, leading to changes in wavelength and energy. In 1928, on February 28, CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect. He also received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 due to his significant contribution in the field of Physics. Commemorating the discovery, National Science Day is observed on February 28 every year.

Significance:

The theme for this year's National Science Day is - Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat. The day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of scientific applications in our daily lives. The day also aims to celebrate and acknowledge the efforts and achievements of scientists in human welfare. The best way to observe National Science Day is by understanding the way science and technology have progressed and exploring the spaces where more efforts need to be made.

