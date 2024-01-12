National Youth Day is observed in India every year on January 12 to honour the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, a great philosophers and spiritual leader, who was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. The decision to celebrate Vivekananda’s birthday as National Youth Day was taken in 1984, and it was first marked on January 12, 1985 when the government had then said that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked “could be a great source of inspiration” for the Indian youth. National Youth Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS to share on Vivekananda Jayanti (Photo by Twitter/CoalIndiaHQ)

A chief disciple of 19th century mystic and yogi Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Math and a worldwide spiritual movement known as the Ramakrishna Mission based on the ancient Hindu philosophy of Vedanta, is credited with contributing to a revival of modern Hinduism and inspiring nationalist consciousness during colonial rule but he is best known for his famous 1893 speech where he introduced Hinduism to the Western world in Chicago. Subhas Chandra Bose called Vivekananda “the maker of modern India” while Mahatma Gandhi said that after reading the works of Vivekananda, his love for his nation became a thousand-fold.

