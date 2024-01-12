National Youth Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS to share on Vivekananda Jayanti
National Youth Day 2024: Check out these best wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS to share on Vivekananda Jayanti or National Youth Day
National Youth Day is observed in India every year on January 12 to honour the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, a great philosophers and spiritual leader, who was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. The decision to celebrate Vivekananda’s birthday as National Youth Day was taken in 1984, and it was first marked on January 12, 1985 when the government had then said that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked “could be a great source of inspiration” for the Indian youth.
A chief disciple of 19th century mystic and yogi Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Math and a worldwide spiritual movement known as the Ramakrishna Mission based on the ancient Hindu philosophy of Vedanta, is credited with contributing to a revival of modern Hinduism and inspiring nationalist consciousness during colonial rule but he is best known for his famous 1893 speech where he introduced Hinduism to the Western world in Chicago. Subhas Chandra Bose called Vivekananda “the maker of modern India” while Mahatma Gandhi said that after reading the works of Vivekananda, his love for his nation became a thousand-fold.
As we mark Vivekananda Jayanti today, check out these best wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS to share on National Youth Day:
- “Wishing the youth of our incredible nation a Happy National Youth Day! May your passion, dreams, and determination lead us to a brighter future. Jai Hind!”
- “On this National Youth Day, let's celebrate the spirit of our vibrant and dynamic youth. May you continue to inspire and lead with enthusiasm. Best wishes to the future leaders of India!”
- “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached. - Swami Vivekananda #NationalYouthDay”
- “The power of youth is the common wealth for the entire world. The faces of young people are the faces of our past, our present and our future. No segment in the society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiasm, and courage of the young people. Happy National Youth Day!”
- “Happy National Youth Day! Embrace your passion, pursue your dreams, and let your spirit soar high. May you be the change you want to see in the world!”
- “On this National Youth Day, let's remember the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and strive for excellence in every aspect of life. Be fearless, be inspired and be the best version of yourself!”
- “Wishing everyone a Happy National Youth Day! May the energy and enthusiasm of the youth drive positive change and contribute to the progress of our nation. #NationalYouthDay”
- “As we celebrate National Youth Day, let's honor the spirit of the young minds that have the power to shape a brighter tomorrow. Here's to the dreamers, innovators and change-makers among us!”
- “Happy National Youth Day! May the fire of your dreams and the spirit of Swami Vivekananda guide you on the path of success and fulfillment. Stay inspired and make a difference!”
- “On this National Youth Day, let's cherish the vigor and vitality of our youth. May your aspirations and endeavors lead to a prosperous and harmonious India. Best wishes for a bright future!”