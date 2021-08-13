Onam 2021: Dishes from the grand Onam Sadhya feast you should definitely try

Onam celebrations kickstarted on August 12 around the world. The 10-day festival is celebrated by Malayalis to honour the kind-hearted and much-beloved demon King Mahabali, who is believed to return to Kerala during this festival. Onam falls in the month of Chingam and is celebrated from August to September. This year, the Harvest Festival will fall on August 21, and the celebration will continue from August 12 to September 23.

Malayalis celebrate this festival with loads of delicious food items, decorations and exciting activities. But nothing beats the grand spread of the Onam Sadhya, which is a huge part of this festival. Traditionally, 26 or more vegetarian dishes are prepared for Onam with over 60 ingredients and served on banana leaves. But do you know what all these dishes are? Here's a look at the 26 food items that you should definitely try during the festival.

1. Upperi

Upperi or Banana Chips is one of the most beloved items on this list. A handful of banana chips is served in the beginning, followed by the other 25 dishes of the Sadhya.

2. Sharkara Varatti

Deep-fried raw bananas coated in jaggery syrup and flavoured with cardamom, cumin and dry ginger, Sharkara Varatti is a Kerala-style banana candy served as a part of Onam Sadhya.

3. Pappadam

Onam Sadhya is incomplete without some pappadam, made from rice flour, either fried or cooked with dry heat until crunchy.

4. Manga Curry

Manga Curry is a traditional raw mango and coconut milk curry. Mix this spicy curry with some hot steamed rice topped with coconut oil to enjoy the dish fully.

5. Naranga Curry

There are two pickles served during the Onam Sadhya, and this sour lemon pickle will add some zest to your meal.

6. Ellisheri

Made with pumpkin, red beans, and a generous amount of grated coconut, Ellisheri is one of the essential dishes served during Onam Sadhya.

7. Pulissery

An authentic Kerala recipe with subtle flavours, Pulissery is made with curd and a vegetable of your choice ranging from pumpkin to cucumber and topped with a gracious amount of grated coconut.

8. Kaalan

This signature Onam Sadhya dish is made with yoghurt, yam or raw banana and grated coconut.

9. Olan

Prepared from white gourd or ash-gourd, and black-eyed peas, coconut milk and ginger seasoned with coconut oil.

10. Pachadi

This is another yoghurt-based dish, which is also made with either pineapple or bitter gourd and grated coconut.

11. Chenna Mezhkkupuratti

To make this dish, yam is cut into thin slices, boiled with spices and fried in coconut oil.

12. Inji Curry

Inji curry is made from ginger, tamarind and jaggery. In most Malayali households, this is the first thing that is prepared in the days leading to the 10th day of Onam.

13. Parippu Curry

Parippu Curry is a preparation of moong dal made with coconut and other spices. It is a comforting meal when served with rice.

14. Chor

Rice is an important part of the Onam Sadhya. During the festival, Malayalis serve red rice in the Sadhya. If you haven't tried it yet, you definitely should.

15. Sambhar

Each family in Kerala has their own recipe for Sambhar, but one uniting factor is that it is an essential part of this grand feast served in every family. It is a lentil-based vegetable stew cooked with a tamarind broth.

16. Morru Kachiyatha

For Malayalis, this is a comfort food. It is made by boiling yoghurt with black sesame seeds, shallots, ginger, and garlic.

17. Avial

Avial is a thick mixture of 13 vegetables commonly found in the Western Ghats and coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.

18. Kichadi

Another delicious part of the Sadhya, Kichadi is made using spicy yoghurt and any vegetable of your choice, like okra, cucumber, or even bitter gourd. In the end, you will be licking your fingers.

19. Rasam

Spicy tamarind soup sprinkled with a generous amount of curry leaves, mustard and tomatoes. Drink it up in the end for digestion or just add it with your sambhar and rice.

20. Kootu Curry

The ingredients in this might surprise you, it is made with raw bananas, black chana and grated coconut made into a dry curry.

21. Neyy

Known as ghee in Hindi, a spoonful of this is poured over the rice and parripu to give it an extra flavour.

22. Inji Thayir

This delicious dish is made using loads of thinly sliced ginger mixed with yoghurt, black sesame seeds and spices.

23. Thoran

Thoran is a staple dish in Malayali households. It can be made from any vegetable. Usually, it's cabbage and carrots or just beans with grated coconut.

24. Poovan Pazham

It is the smaller version of bananas. You can have it by mashing it well with Payasam and pappadam to give that extra crunch.

25. Palada Pradhaman

This is a sweet dish made with milk, dry fruits, and rice ada. It is served in the end to balance out the spices.

26. Pazham Pradhaman

Pazham Pradhaman is made with rice ada, cashew nuts, thinly sliced coconut pieces and jaggery. And for the right way to enjoy this, refer to Poovan Pazham.

