Onam 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images to share with friends

Onam is a harvest festival mainly celebrated by people of Kerala in India and by the Malayali community across the world. The 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala that started from August 12 are all set to conclude today on August 21.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, the first month of Malayali calendar, and is celebrated during August-September as per the Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated to honour the demon King Mahabali, who is believed to return to Kerala during this festival.

The ten day celebrations that conclude with Thiruvonam are known as Atham, Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam and Thiruvonam.

People decorate their houses with beautiful pookkalam during Onam, eat, pray and enjoy activities like boat races, culture events, dance competitions, martial arts etc. They also spend time with their families shopping, eating traditional food. Women of the household wear a white and gold saree called the Kasavu saree, participate in dance performances, draw flower rangolis and cook traditional feasts called Sadya.

"Onam brings together a multitude of colours and flavours from across God’s Own Country, and the celebrations reach their apex on the auspicious day of Thiruvonam. Onam commemorates the return of a mythical, righteous king – King Mahabali and brings together communities across the landscape in unified revelry that is unheard of across the planet," Satyan Nair, secretary-general of Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) told HT Digital.

Nair tells more about how the Malayalis celebrate the festival with zest and fervour.

Onam 2021: Beautiful floral rangoli designs(Satyan Nair)





"Households are adorned with exquisite floral carpets (Pookkalam), traditional art forms and games are seen everywhere. Homes are cleaned and impeccably maintained. One can see elaborate sumptuous feasts (Onasadya) served in every single home, with the feast ending with delicious payasam (Kerala dessert), which ensures that the message of oneness and hope is spread far and wide," adds Nair who’s celebrating the festival today with his family.

Here are some Onam wishes or messages to share with your loved ones:

“My heartfelt Onam wishes for you. May all your dreams come true this Onam. Have a beautiful and prosperous Onam.”

“May your life be as colorful as the colour of Onam. Wishing you lots of prosperity and good fortune. Happy Onam!”

Happy Onam!





"May the spirit of Onam remains everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life - Wish you a happy onam"

"Sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam."

"Wishing you a life as colourful as pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival, and as prosperous as the bountiful harvest. Happy Onam to you!"

Onam 2021 is here





"Greetings from my family to yours… have a colourful and happy Onam!"

