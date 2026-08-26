Onam greetings 2026: 60+ wishes, quotes, messages, images to share with loved ones on August 26

Onam 2026: During the months of August or September, Onam is celebrated for over 10 days. It is also known as Kerala's state festival. It holds great cultural significance for Keralites, as this festival commemorates the return of King Mahabali. The harvest festival marks his homecoming. This year, Onam spanned from August 17 to August 26. There are many traditions of Onam, such as making pookkalam, which is a beautiful floral arrangement at entrances, and indulging in Onam sadhya, a vegetarian meal. Snake boat races are also held in the backwaters of Kerala. Men and women wear traditional attire like mundu and kasavu sarees. ALSO READ: Planning Onam feast? Chef shares 4 classic vegetarian Sadya recipes for you to try On this occasion, friends and families exchange heartfelt and warm greetings and wishes, praying for prosperity, peace, happiness and good health. The spirit of Onam is captured through the wishes. It also helps to spread love and joy during the vibrant festival with those near and far. Here are a few wishes you can send to your friends and families:

1. May this beautiful harvest festival bring happiness, prosperity and peace into your life. Happy Onam! 🌼✨ 2. May King Mahabali bless you and your family with good health, abundance and lasting joy. Happy Onam! 👑🙏 3. May your life bloom with happiness just like a colourful pookalam. Happy Onam! 🌸🌈 4. Wishing you a festive season filled with love, laughter and cherished memories. Happy Onam! 💛🥳 5. May the spirit of Onam fill your home with harmony, hope and prosperity. Happy Onam! 🏡🌼 6. May this auspicious festival mark the beginning of brighter and happier days. Happy Onam! ☀️🌿 7. May your heart be filled with gratitude and your home with festive cheer. Happy Onam! 🙏🌸 8. Wishing you endless happiness, wonderful opportunities and abundant success. Happy Onam! ✨🌾 9. May the homecoming of King Mahabali bring peace and prosperity to your family. Happy Onam! 👑🌺 10. May your Onam celebrations be as vibrant as a pookalam and as sweet as payasam. Happy Onam! 🌸🥣

Onam celebrates the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali to Kerala. (Picture credit: Freepik)

11. May this harvest festival reward your hard work with success and abundance. Happy Onam! 🌾🏆 12. Wishing you ten wonderful days of celebration, togetherness and festive joy. Happy Onam! 🥳🌼 13. May every flower in your pookalam represent a new reason to smile. Happy Onam! 🌺😊 14. May your home remain filled with laughter and your heart with contentment. Happy Onam! 🏡💕 15. Wishing you the warmth of family, the comfort of tradition and the joy of celebration. Happy Onam! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🌼 16. May this joyous occasion bring fresh hope and positive beginnings into your life. Happy Onam! 🌿✨ 17. May your days ahead be filled with peace, success and countless blessings. Happy Onam! 🕊️💫 18. Sending you warm greetings and heartfelt prayers for a prosperous year ahead. Happy Onam! 🌸🙏

Onam is a lively, harvest festival. (Picture credit: Freepik)

19. May the colours and celebrations of Onam brighten every corner of your life. Happy Onam! 🌈🌼 20. Wishing you a delightful celebration surrounded by the people you love the most. Happy Onam! 🤗💛 21. May the fragrance of flowers and the sound of festivities fill your heart with joy. Happy Onam! 🌸🥁 22. May this special occasion bring your family closer and make your bonds stronger. Happy Onam! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ 23. May you enjoy a grand feast, wonderful company and unforgettable celebrations. Happy Onam! 🍛🥳 24. Wishing you a life filled with the richness, colour and abundance of Onam. Happy Onam! 🌺🌾 25. May King Mahabali’s blessings guide you towards happiness and fulfilment. Happy Onam! 👑✨ 26. May the festive spirit of Onam remain in your heart throughout the year. Happy Onam! 🌼💖 27. Wishing you good fortune, good health and success in everything you do. Happy Onam! 🙏🏆 28. May your worries fade away and your life become filled with hope and happiness. Happy Onam! 🌿😊 29. May this Onam bring renewed energy, exciting opportunities and beautiful beginnings. Happy Onam! 💫🌸 30. Wishing you and your loved ones a celebration full of warmth and togetherness. Happy Onam! 🫶🌼 Onam 2026 greetings 31. May your festive table be full and your heart even fuller. Happy Onam! 🍽️💛 32. May the blessings of this auspicious occasion remain with you every day. Happy Onam! 🪔🙏 33. Wishing you a joyful celebration filled with traditional flavours and treasured memories. Happy Onam! 🍛📸 34. May Onam inspire us to embrace kindness, equality and unity. Happy Onam! 🤝🌍 35. May you receive abundant blessings and find happiness in every little moment. Happy Onam! 🌾😊 36. Let us welcome King Mahabali with gratitude, love and festive cheer. Happy Onam! 👑🌺 37. May your path be bright, your heart be peaceful and your future be prosperous. Happy Onam! ☀️🕊️ 38. Wishing you a celebration as beautiful and colourful as Kerala itself. Happy Onam! 🌴🌈 39. May this Onam fill your life with precious moments that you will cherish forever. Happy Onam! 🌸💕 40. May your prayers be answered and your dreams move closer to reality. Happy Onam! 🙏✨

Onam is celebrated in Kerala. (Picture credit: Freepik)

41. May the joy of Onam bring smiles to your face and serenity to your heart. Happy Onam! 😊🕊️ 42. Wishing you a festive season filled with delicious food, hearty laughter and endless happiness. Happy Onam! 🍛😂 43. May the harvest season bring abundance and reward you for all your efforts. Happy Onam! 🌾💫 44. May your home glow with positivity and your family flourish with prosperity. Happy Onam! 🏡✨ 45. Wishing you peace in your heart, success in your work and happiness in your home. Happy Onam! 🌼🙏 46. May the traditional festivities of Onam connect you with beautiful memories and cherished customs. Happy Onam! 🌿🌸 47. Sending you love, prayers and the warmest greetings on this joyous occasion. Happy Onam! 💌🌼 48. May this Onam strengthen your relationships and surround you with genuine love. Happy Onam! 🤗❤️ 49. Wishing you bright celebrations, cheerful moments and a year filled with blessings. Happy Onam! 🌟🥳 50. May the festive colours of Onam paint your life with happiness and hope. Happy Onam! 🎨🌺 51. May you always have a loving family, loyal friends and countless reasons to celebrate. Happy Onam! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦💕 52. May the spirit of King Mahabali’s golden reign inspire peace and equality everywhere. Happy Onam! 👑🤝 53. Wishing you a prosperous harvest and a future overflowing with possibilities. Happy Onam! 🌾🌟 54. May each day of this festive season bring you a special reason to rejoice. Happy Onam! 🌼😊 55. May your celebrations be filled with vibrant flowers, traditional music and mouth-watering food. Happy Onam! 🌸🎶🍛 56. Wishing you happiness sweeter than payasam and celebrations brighter than a pookalam. Happy Onam! 🥣🌺 57. May your Onasadya be delicious, your pookalam be colourful and your day be unforgettable. Happy Onam! 🍛🌸 58. May your festive outfit shine and your plate always have room for another serving. Happy Onam! 👗🍽️ 59. Flowers at the door, happiness in the heart and delicious food on the table. Happy Onam! 🌺💛🍛 60. May your camera roll be filled with beautiful pictures and your heart with even better memories. Happy Onam! 📸✨ 61. Celebrate, feast, laugh and create memories with your favourite people. Happy Onam! 🥳🍽️ Onam 2026 wishes

Onam is celebrated during the months of August and September. (Picture credit: Freepik)