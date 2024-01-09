Paget's Awareness Day 2024: Paget's disease or Paget's disease of the bone is also referred to as Osteitis Deformans. This disease causes disruption in the replacement process of old bone tissue with new bone tissue. Mainly common in pelvis, skull, spine and legs, risk factors of this disease include increasing age and family history of having this disease. However, Paget's Disease can be symptomless over a period of time. Symptoms of this disease are bone deformities, broken bones and pain in the affected area. With medication, breakdown of the affected bones can be controlled. Paget's Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate Paget's Awareness Day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: Doctor answers FAQS related to Osteoporosis, shares tips to prevent bone disease

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Every year, Paget's Awareness Day is observed on January 11. This year, the special day will be observed on a Thursday.

History:

In 1877, English Baronet Sir James Paget published his first paper on this disease to make people aware of the symptoms. During his long pathological research, he was able to discover the disease and the dangers of it. He further added in his paper that he suspected inflammatory reaction in the bone tissues to be responsible for the disease. Decades later after his death, researchers discovered and explored the true nature of this disease.

Significance:

The official support colour for Paget's Disease is royal blue. One of the best ways to observe this day is by wearing blue, reading up about the disease, making people aware of the symptoms and the ways of treatment. We can also explore ways to cure this disease effectively. Long-distance running competitions are also organised in support for the Paget's disease victims. Taking part in such competitions can support the victims and uphold their courage in fighting the disease. Talking about the disease can also help us to make people aware.