Peculiar People Day 2024: The world always sets the roles and the borders, making us settle inside the boxes set by the rules, regulations and restrictions. We are always told to be a certain way, behave a certain way, plan our lives in a certain way, dress and be the version of ourselves in a certain way. And while it is tiring, often people conform to those standards because of the fear of being thrown out of from society. People who still have the courage to go against the tide of rules and regulations and follow their heart are examples of originality and uniqueness. They are often termed peculiar by society. Peculiar People Day 2024: Date, history, significance and how to celebrate(Unsplash)

Every year, Peculiar People Day is observed to honour the courage and passion of people who could do what millions of people only dream of – follow their heart, even if that means going against the entire world. As we gear up to celebrate this special day, here are a few things to know:

Date:

Every year, Peculiar People Day is celebrated on January 10. This year, the special day falls on a Wednesday.

History:

Even though the origin or the inventor of Peculiar People Day is unknown, the term 'peculiar people’ is believed to have been derived from the phrase 'chosen people’ from the Bible book Deuteronomy. It means set apart or treasured people – people who look at themselves with value and treasure themselves more than anything else.

Significance:

Peculiar people are the ones who do not conform to the set standards of the world and refuse to accept unjust and wrong rules to abide by. Instead, they live life on their own terms and inspire people to rise against injustice. The best way to celebrate this special day is by listening to our hearts and nothing else. Be it going out in an attire that we thought is embarrassing or doing a weird science experiment or just standing by to the wrong – this is the best day to be weird, be original, and be unapologetically ourselves.