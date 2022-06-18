Perfect plan for Father’s Day

Our superman in our lives deserves a much-needed break from his errands duty and what better day to do that than on a Sunday with Father’s Day (June 19) tomorrow. Here are a few ways to spend some quality time with him in Pune. Read on:

Laughter therapy

What better way to spend the day than with some laughter therapy with your doting father? Take your dad away from his worries and enjoy this comedy show. A grandeur that resembles Salman Khan and with knock-out punchlines, comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will make you laugh till your face hurts.

What: Jeeveshu Ahluwalia Live

Where: Chaurahe Ke Paar Bar and Café, Koregaon Park

When: June 19

Timing: 7pm onwards

Brunch with dad

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Truly the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.This Father’s Day, take your dad out to savour a sumptuous brunch. A perfect day to spend some quality time with each other and have a heart-to-heart conversation about the real life. With fiery grills to soulful mains, you will be grateful for this experience and leave with bellies full.

What: Father’s Day Special

Where: Hyatt Regency, Viman Nagar

When: June 19

Timing: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Poetry and love

Sometimes, words leave much more of a heartfelt impact on people than actions. At this poetry meetup, express your gratitude to your father as you take the stage. A completely judgement-free zone, it is open to people of any age group and you can even push your dad to take the stage.

What: Poetry Meetup

Where: Chotu Tapriwala, Baner

When: June 19

Timing: 5pm onwards

In the midst of Nature

(Photo: Shutterstock)

You can let your mother enjoy her day at home while you can indulge in some father-child time in the midst of mother Nature. Begin this day with a photo walk that includes a hands-on workshop, where you can learn the basics of Nature photography from a professional photographer.

What: Nature Photography Expedition

Where: Vetal Tekdi (Arai)

When: June 19

Timing: 6am to 10am

Art from the heart

Allow your dad to push his creative limits and let him express himself through art on this day! With no prior painting experience required, this session will bring out his inner Picasso. Using knives and acrylic paint on a canvas, you can take your art home too.

What: Impasto Texture Knife Painting Workshop

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Kalyani Nagar

When: June 19

Timing: 2pm to 5pm