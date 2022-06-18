Perfect plan for Father’s Day
Our superman in our lives deserves a much-needed break from his errands duty and what better day to do that than on a Sunday with Father’s Day (June 19) tomorrow. Here are a few ways to spend some quality time with him in Pune. Read on:
Laughter therapy
What better way to spend the day than with some laughter therapy with your doting father? Take your dad away from his worries and enjoy this comedy show. A grandeur that resembles Salman Khan and with knock-out punchlines, comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will make you laugh till your face hurts.
What: Jeeveshu Ahluwalia Live
Where: Chaurahe Ke Paar Bar and Café, Koregaon Park
When: June 19
Timing: 7pm onwards
Brunch with dad
Truly the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.This Father’s Day, take your dad out to savour a sumptuous brunch. A perfect day to spend some quality time with each other and have a heart-to-heart conversation about the real life. With fiery grills to soulful mains, you will be grateful for this experience and leave with bellies full.
What: Father’s Day Special
Where: Hyatt Regency, Viman Nagar
When: June 19
Timing: 12.30pm to 3.30pm
Poetry and love
Sometimes, words leave much more of a heartfelt impact on people than actions. At this poetry meetup, express your gratitude to your father as you take the stage. A completely judgement-free zone, it is open to people of any age group and you can even push your dad to take the stage.
What: Poetry Meetup
Where: Chotu Tapriwala, Baner
When: June 19
Timing: 5pm onwards
In the midst of Nature
You can let your mother enjoy her day at home while you can indulge in some father-child time in the midst of mother Nature. Begin this day with a photo walk that includes a hands-on workshop, where you can learn the basics of Nature photography from a professional photographer.
What: Nature Photography Expedition
Where: Vetal Tekdi (Arai)
When: June 19
Timing: 6am to 10am
Art from the heart
Allow your dad to push his creative limits and let him express himself through art on this day! With no prior painting experience required, this session will bring out his inner Picasso. Using knives and acrylic paint on a canvas, you can take your art home too.
What: Impasto Texture Knife Painting Workshop
Where: Independence Brewing Company, Kalyani Nagar
When: June 19
Timing: 2pm to 5pm
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics