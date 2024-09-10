Radha Ashtami 2024: When is Radha Jayanti? Know all about its date, shubh muhurat, significance and puja rituals

Radha Ashtami, also known as Radhashtami or Radha Jayanti, celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the divine consort of Lord Krishna. This sacred festival falls on the Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, usually between August and September in the English calendar, exactly 15 days after Janmashtami. Devotees honour Radha's unwavering devotion and love for Krishna through prayers, fasting, and devotional songs. Celebrations are particularly grand in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, where the divine love of Radha and Krishna is deeply revered and cherished. (Also read: Lalita Saptami 2024: Date, puja rituals, history, significance and all you need to know ) Radha Ashtami marks the birth anniversary of Radha Rani.

Radha Ashtami 2024 Date and Timing

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Radha Ashtami will be observed on Wednesday, September 11. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Madhyahna Time - 11:05 AM to 13:32 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 26 Mins

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:11 PM on September 10, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 11:46 PM on September 11, 2024

Radha Ashtami 2024 Significance

Radha Ashtami is a cherished Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Radha Rani, an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Known as the embodiment of pure love and devotion, Radha's deep connection to Lord Krishna has made her a symbol of selfless dedication. As described in sacred Hindu texts, even the greatest saints struggle to approach Krishna directly, but Radha's unwavering love allows her to recommend even the most troubled souls for salvation. This auspicious day is believed to bring positive energy, remove negativity, and usher in happiness and prosperity for all who honour it.

Radha Ashtami 2024 Puja Rituals

1. Devotees wake up early in the Brahma Muhurta and take a holy bath before beginning the puja.

2. Clean the house and puja room thoroughly.

3. Place Radha Krishna idols on a wooden plank after bathing them in Panchamrit.

4. Dress the idols in beautiful clothes, jewellery, and fresh flowers.

5. Light a desi ghee diya and present an assortment of bhog prasad, along with fruits and sweets.

6. Offer shringar items to Goddess Radha and ask for her blessings.

7. Recite Vedic mantras and hymns, with the Radha Gayatri Mantra considered particularly auspicious.

8. Pay a visit to Radha Krishna temples and offer prayers to Goddess Radha.

9. End your fast in the evening after presenting bhog prasad to the Goddess.

10. Distribute bhog prasad among family, friends, and relatives.

11. Organize bhajans, kirtans, and food stalls for the needy.

12. Charity and feeding the poor are highly meritorious on this day.