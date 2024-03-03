Ramadan 2024: 5 self-care rituals and tips on prioritising rest, relaxation, and renewal

Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and one of the holiest months for Muslims around the world. Ramadan holds immense importance in the Islamic faith and is marked by a month of fasting (roza), prayer, reflection and communal meals. The end of Ramadan is marked by a celebration called Eid al-Fitr (the Feast of the Breaking of the Fast), which is one of the two most important holidays in Islam. In Saudi Arabia, the sighting of the crescent moon marks the beginning and end of Ramadan. It also determines whether Ramadan is observed for thirty or twenty-nine days. Ramadan 2024 self-care: 5 tips on prioritising rest, relaxation and renewal(Pixabay)

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 11 and end on April 9. Muslims fast continuously from sunrise to sunset during the month of Ramadan. Suhur is the pre-dawn meal, while Iftar, or dates and water, is the meal that breaks the fast.

Self-care rituals for Ramadan 2024

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, it's crucial to prioritize self-care amidst spiritual devotion. Discover essential self-care rituals tailored to support your wellbeing during this sacred time.

1. Prioritising mental health

The month of Ramadan can feel challenging at times, but also incredibly rewarding as you adjust to earlier mornings, changes in daily routines and fasting. Focus on ways to prioritise your wellbeing during this time, and the self-care activities that work best for you and your family.

2. Listen to your body

An altered energy level is another effect of fasting, and for some people, this may mean taking more naps. Others may want and even enjoy being out and about (safely). Spend a short time during the day with your family to assess your needs. These can be excellent self-care practices.

3. Have a nourishing Iftar

The evening meal, known as iftar, is just as important for replenishing nutrients and energy. For an instant energy boost, break your fast with a few dates or a small piece of fruit. Follow up with nutrient-rich, hydrating soups or broths to restore your electrolyte and water balance. It can be tempting to eat a large lunch during the long hours of fasting and doing your daily chores. Instead, avoid this and eat a balanced diet of whole grains, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats in moderation.

4. Spiritual reflection and meditation

Ramadan offers a special opportunity for contemplation and spiritual development. Set aside time each day for contemplation, prayer and recitation of the Quran. This will strengthen your relationship with God. To build inner peace and tranquillity, practice mindfulness through meditation or dhikr (remembrance of God). Use this holy time to cultivate spiritual growth and refreshment by setting goals, expressing appreciation and asking for forgiveness.

5. Movement and exercise

Maintaining physical activity throughout Ramadan is essential for overall health and vitality, even during the fasting period. During times when you are not fasting, incorporate light to moderate exercise such as yoga, stretching or walking to improve your flexibility, circulation and mental clarity. To avoid fatigue and dehydration, listen to your body's signals and modify the duration and intensity of your exercise accordingly.