Ramadan 2024 and family traditions: Tips to strengthen your bond with family members through these shared activities

Ramadan 2024: One of the most auspicious months of the year is about to start and we cannot wait already. Ramadan, or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is observed by the Muslim community throughout the world. The start and end of Ramadan are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. This also determines if Ramadan will be observed for twenty-nine or thirty days. This year, Ramadan is expected to start on March 11 and end by April 9. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The pre-dawn meal is known as Suhur, and the fast is broken by dates and water – known as Iftar. Lip-smacking dishes are also prepared during this time and enjoyed with friends and family. Ramadan is the month of observing peace, service, community and reflection.(Unsplash)

Ramadan is the month of observing peace, service, community and reflection. It is the time to hold our loved ones closer and celebrate life.

Tips to strengthen your bond with family:

Cooking together: Iftar-special dishes are prepared during this time and relished with friends and family. Cooking those dishes together and helping the family members in the kitchen can create new memories. Experimenting with recipes, cooking up a storm and introducing new dishes to the Iftar platter can bring a smile.

Creating an album: Every year, Ramadan is filled with memories. From praying together to keeping fast to enjoying Iftar dishes together. Why not freeze the memories and create a Ramadan-special photo album that you can keep going back to, and relive the moments?

DIY decor: Decorate your home with DIY interior decorative items during Ramadan. We can explore DIY ideas with the children of the family and work in making new decor items together, to decorate the home during the auspicious month. Cleaning the house and making spaces for new decor items are a nice way of bonding with family.