Ranga Panchami 2025 correct date: Is it on March 19 or 20? Know shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and more

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 18, 2025 09:15 AM IST

Ranga Panchami 2025: Ranga Panchami, known as Krishna Panchami in some regions, is a festival celebrated with vibrant colours in honour of Lord Krishna.

Ranga Panchami is a lively and cheerful festival mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan. It marks the conclusion of the Holi festivities and is observed on the fifth day after Holi. The name "Ranga Panchami" comes from "Rang," meaning colour, and "Panchami," referring to the fifth day. From date to history, here's all you need to know about this festival. (Also read: Holi and eye care: Essential tips to keep your vision safe and healthy )

Ranga Panchami 2025: Know date, significance, auspicious timings and all about the colourful festival of Ranga Panchami.(Pixabay)
When is Ranga Panchami 2025? Date and timings

Ranga Panchami falls on Krishna Paksha Panchami of the Chaitra month as per the Purnimanta Hindu calendar. This year, the significant Hindu festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 19. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Panchami Tithi begins - 10:09 PM on March 18

Panchami Tithi ends - 12:36 AM on March 19

What is the significance of Ranga Panchami

Ranga Panchami holds deep cultural and religious significance, especially in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and parts of North India. Unlike the main Holi festival, which involves dry and wet colours, Ranga Panchami is closely linked to the divine play of colours associated with Lord Krishna and Radha. It is believed that celebrating with colours on this day helps dispel negative energies and bring positive spiritual vibrations.

Ranga Panchami, celebrated mainly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, marks the conclusion of Holi festivities.(Unsplash)
In some regions, the festival is also known as Krishna Panchami or Dev Panchami. In places like Mathura and Vrindavan, where Holi festivities last longer, Rang Panchami marks the grand conclusion with vibrant temple events, including Rangotsava (colour festivals) and spiritual processions.

Ranga Panchami 2025 rituals and celebrations

Ranga Panchami is celebrated with vibrant colour play, as devotees throw Gulal in devotion to Lord Krishna, echoing his playful Holi with Radha and the Gopis. Special pujas and cultural events take place in Krishna temples, with Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ujjain hosting grand processions and artistic tableaux.

In cities like Ujjain, large Holi processions see municipal vehicles spraying fragrant colours through massive pipes, turning streets into a colourful spectacle. Many devotees also observe religious rituals, believing that celebrating Ranga Panchami helps cleanse negative energies and invite divine blessings.

