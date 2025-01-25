Republic Day 2025 parade live: When and where to watch the R-Day parade online on January 26

Republic Day 2025 parade live: Every year, Republic Day, which marks the adoption of the Constitution of India and the transition of the country to a Republic, is celebrated with enthusiasm. It falls on January 26. Every year, the celebrations marking the day include a grand parade which begins from Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House), along the Kartavya Path, past India Gate, and onto the historic Red Fort. Republic Day 2025 parade live: Indian Army's Brahmos Missile System during the Republic Day Parade rehearsal at Kartavya Path, Delhi. (ANI)

If you are not in Delhi or did not get the chance to buy the tickets to the parade ceremony on January 26, you can watch it right from your home while surrounded by your loved ones.

Republic Day 2025 parade live: Where to watch the R-Day parade online?

You can watch the Republic Day parade on Sunday, January 26, on the Doordarshan channel or their YouTube channel. You can also watch it on All India Radio's YouTube channel. Government websites and YouTube channels will also host the live stream, offering a seamless viewing experience. Additionally, you can watch the parade live on any new channel across India.

Republic Day celebrates India's cultural legacy. (PTI)

Republic Day 2025 parade live: Timings

The live coverage of the Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 AM on the morning of January 26.

The Republic Day celebrations will be held at the Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), where President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the National flag after Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to start the day.

This year, Prabowo Subianto, the recently elected president of Indonesia, is the chief guest. He will also lead an Indonesian contingent throughout the festivities.

For those attending the live event, the gates will open at 7 am, and admission will finish at 9 am. Due to traffic restrictions, it is best to arrive early. Lastly, the theme for this year's Republic Day is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’.