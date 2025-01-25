Republic Day Parade 2025: January 26 parade, Beating Retreat timing, ticket price and other details

Republic Day Parade 2025: India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, Sunday, commemorating the day the Indian Constitution was adopted in 1950. Jammu: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' at the Jammu University ahead of the Republic Day, in Jammu, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_24_2025_000442A)(PTI)

The iconic Republic Day parade will take place on Sunday on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto present as the chief guest.

The theme of this year's Republic Day celebrations, "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas," highlights India's rich cultural heritage and its ongoing journey of development and progress.

Here are all the key details you need to know about the Republic Day Parade this year.

Republic Day Parade timings and venue

The Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am on Sunday, with gates opening at 7 am and closing at 9 am, reported Business Standard.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will arrive at Kartavya Path to oversee the ceremonial march past.

The events of the parade will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial as a mark of respect.

This year’s chief guest, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto will also lead an Indonesian contingent as part of the celebrations and attend the parade.

Republic Day Parade Route

The Republic Day Parade will start at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at the Red Fort.

Republic Day Parade tickets

Tickets for the event range from ₹20 for unreserved seats and ₹100 for reserved seats. Bookings can be made at five designated counters in Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm till January 25.

Online bookings are also available through the Aamantran mobile app and the Aamantran website.

Attendees are required to carry a valid photo ID and their ticket for entry.

Transportation

The Delhi Metro will provide free rides to all ticket holders on January 26. Special shuttle services will also be available from the metro to the parade venue.

According to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi police, the C-Hexagon-India Gate stretch will be closed from 9:15 am till the marchers cross Tilak Marg.

Further, from 10:30 am, vehicles on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both directions.

When is Beating Retreat ceremony

The Republic Day festivities will conclude with the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held on the evening of January 29 at the Vijay Chowk, New Delhi, presided by the President of India.

The tickets for the ceremony are priced at ₹100 and will be on sale through the Aamantran mobile app and the Aamantran website. Physical counters will also sell tickets in Delhi.

The ceremony will feature a musical performance by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

Beating Retreat marks the end of Republic Day festivities in India and is held three days after January 26.

The beating retreat ceremony in India was first held in 1950s, during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Since then, the ceremony has become an annual event to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.