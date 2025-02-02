Saraswati Puja 2025: Basant Panchami date, time to Saraswati Vandana significance, all you need to know

Saraswati Puja 2025 or Basant Panchami 2025 is a vibrant and joyful festival celebrating the arrival of spring, worshipping Goddess Saraswati, and the triumph of good over evil. Saraswati Vandana is a prayer dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, music, and the arts. Also read | Happy Basant Panchami 2025: 30 best wishes, images, SMS, Facebook status, WhatsApp messages to share on Saraswati Puja Basant Panchami 2025: Basant Panchami is also known as Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. The festival falls on Sunday, February 2, 2025.(Pinterest)

When is Saraswati Puja 2025?

Saraswati Puja 2025 falls on Sunday, February 2, 2025. As per Drikpanchang.com, Vasant Panchami muhurat is from 09:14 am to 12:11 pm with a 2 hour, 57 minute-duration. This time frame is considered ideal for worshiping Goddess Saraswati and seeking her blessings for knowledge, wisdom, and creativity.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, marks the beginning of spring and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. It's an auspicious day for new beginnings, especially in education, arts, and music.

Saraswati Puja 2025 rituals

On the day of Saraswati Puja, people get up early and take a bath, wear yellow and white clothes, which symbolise energy, prosperity, and wisdom, and worship Maa Saraswati. They install an idol or picture of the Goddess in their place of worship after bathing it in Ganga water and dressing the Goddess in yellow clothes.

Some engage in kite-flying competitions, a popular tradition during Basant Panchami. People also recite the Saraswati Vandana, a prayer dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, seeking her blessings for wisdom and knowledge.

Reciting the Saraswati Vandana is believed to invoke Goddess Saraswati's blessings. (Pic courtesy: Mahamantram.com)

All about Saraswati Vandana

Chanting this prayer with devotion and sincerity can help cultivate a deeper connection with Goddess Saraswati and her divine energies. Here's a rendition of the prayer:

Ya Kundendu Tusara Hara Dhavala,

Ya Shubhra Vastra Avrta,

Ya Veena Vara Danda Manditakara,

Ya Shveta Padmasana.

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibihi,

Devaih Sada Vandita,

Sadaa Saraswati Viharaye,

Mahyam Buddhir Pradipaya.

Saraswati Vandana translation

O Goddess Saraswati, you are as pure as a swan,

Adorned with a garland of pearls, wearing a white dress,

Holding a veena (lute) and a rosary,

Seated on a white lotus.

You are revered by Brahma, Vishnu, Shankara, and other gods,

Always worshipped by the wise,

May you forever reside in my heart,

And illuminate my intellect.

Saraswati Vandana significance

Reciting the Saraswati Vandana is believed to invoke Goddess Saraswati's blessings for knowledge, wisdom, and creativity as well as enhance one's intellectual and artistic abilities. It also brings peace, clarity, and focus to the mind.