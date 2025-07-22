Sawan Shivratri 2025: Date, time, rituals and all that you need to know

The auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Sawan is celebrated with a lot of devotion and dedication. Especially celebrated by devotees of Lord Shiva, Sawan is the time when people observe fast, and engage in prayers. This year, Sawan started on July 11 and will end on August 9. Also read | Second Sawan Somwar 2025: Date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and all you need to know Sawan Shivratri will be observed on July 23.(Representative Image (Unsplash))

Masik Shivratri is observed every month of the year. Considered one of the most auspicious times to observe fast and dedicate the prayers to Lord Shiva, Masik Shivratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. The Shivratri that falls during the month of Sawan is known as Sawan Shivratri.

When is Sawan Shivratri 2025?

This year, Sawan Shivratri will be observed on July 23. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will start at 04:39 AM on July 23 and end at 02:28 AM on July 24. The timings for nishita kaal puja will start at 12:33 AM on July 24 and end at 01:07 AM on July 24. The time for Shivratri Parana is 06:13 AM on July 24.

Sawan Shivratri 2025: Rituals

The day before Sawan Shivaratri, devotees consume food on time. On the day of Shivratri, devotees perform the morning rituals and then take sankalp to observe fast for the entire day and consume food only on the next day. In the evening of Shivratri, devotees should take a bath for the second time before commencing the Shivratri puja. They should refrain from consuming food at all. They can break fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to gain maximum benefits of fasting. Also read | Sawan 2025 full calendar: When is Shravan month beginning? Know first Sawan Somwar vrat date, shubh muhurat and more

Sawan Shivratri 2025: Celebrations

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Famous Shiva temples such as Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham arrange special pujas and darshan for the devotees during this time. Gangajal Abhishekam is also performed. In the northern states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, Sawan Shivratri is more popular. Also read | Sawan 2024 fasting rules: Dos and don’ts to follow