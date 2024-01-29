School Day of Non-violence and Peace 2024: With the world currently engaging in conflicts after another, it is high time to put an end to it and explore non-violent and peaceful ways to settle disagreements and problems. Conflicts and wars are the worst thing that can happen to mankind – people lose their lives, common man lose their families, victims are inflicted with lifetime trauma and so much more. Wars and conflicts are horrible, and it is high time that we embrace peaceful attempts to settle the matters. School Day of Non-violence and Peace is mainly observed in schools to teach young minds of the significance of peace and remind them of the teachings of advocates of peace and non-violence including Mahatma Gandhi. School Day of Non-violence and Peace 2024: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate the special and important day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, School Day of Non-violence and Peace is observed on January 30. This year, the special day will be observed on a Tuesday.

History:

Spanish poet, educator and pacifist Llorenç Vidal Vidal felt that schools are the place where the young minds are chiseled, and young leaders are made. Hence, the importance of peace and non-violence should be taught in schools to help them start early. Hence, he put this idea into execution in his hometown in Majorca. He conceptualised the day to be used in creating awareness in young minds about the importance of exploring non-violent ways for conflict resolution. The day was called Dia Escolar de la No-violència i la Pau – translated to English as School Day of Non-violence and Peace. Soon, the day started to gain importance all over the world. The day is still referred to as DENIP – the acronym of its Spanish name.

Significance:

Llorenç Vidal Vidal chose January 30 as the date to observe School Day of Non-violence and Peace as it is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi – the legendary advocate for world peace. one of the best ways to observe this day is by organising a seminar on the significance of peaceful ways of conflict resolution in local school and discuss with a peace activist. We should also spread this word on the Internet and help people understand the importance of peace.