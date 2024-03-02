Shabari Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, history, significance, puja muhurat and all you need to know

Shabari is the name of one of the most prominent disciples of Lord Ram. Every year her birthday is celebrated as Shabari Jayanti. On this day, Mata Shabari and Lord Ram are worshipped together. Shabari's unwavering devotion to Lord Rama is said to have earned her his blessings. Shabari Jayanti falls in the month of Phalguna on Krishna Paksha Saptami according to the North Indian lunar calendar. In accordance with the Amanta lunar calendar, which is followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other south Indian states, it honours the Magha lunar month. Surprisingly, Shabari Jayanti falls on the same day in both calendars. From dates and rituals to puja muhurat, scroll down to know more. (Also read: March 2024 festivals full list: From Holi to Maha Shivratri, check complete list ) Shabari Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, history significance, puja muhurat and more(Pinterest)

Shabari Jayanti 2024 date and puja muhurat

This year the auspicious Hindu festival of Shabari Jayanti will be observed on Sunday, March 3, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the puja muhurat for the occasion are as follows:

Saptami Tithi begins - 07:53 AM on March 2, 2024

Saptami Tithi ends - 08:44 AM on March 3, 2024

Shabari Jayanti 2024 puja rituals

On this day, first, remember Lord Shri Ram and Mother Shabari and give namaskar after awakening at Brahma Bela. Then tidy up the house and finish your daily work. Then take a bath in the Ganga, practice meditation and change into fresh clothes. Next, absolve yourself by reciting "Aamchan", observe fasting and offer fruits, flowers, durva, vermillion, akshat, incense, lamps and other objects of worship to Lord Shri Ram and Mata Shabari. Religious scriptures state that plums are offered as prasad to Lord Shri Ram and Mata Shabari. Then offer prayers for the aarti and the health of your family. Maintain a day-long fast and consume fruit after the evening aarti. Break your fast the next day after worshipping.

Who was Shabari Mata?

According to mythology, the place where Mata Shabari, a shramana, met her lord Shri Ram during the Ramayana period is now known as Shivrinarayan in Chhattisgarh. On the banks of the Mahanadi River, 64 kilometres from Bilaspur, sits the ancient town of Shivrinarayan. Mother Shabari was from the Bhil community and belonged to the Shabar caste. Legend has it that Shabari's marriage to a Bhil man was arranged, but when preparations were made for the wedding, including the sacrifice of hundreds of animals, she felt deeply disturbed and fled from home the day before the ceremony.

Then Matang Rishi gave her shelter at his ashram in Dandakaranya. In his last moments, Matang Rishi told Shabari to wait for Lord Ram and Lakshman at her ashram as they would visit her one day. Shabari graciously gave Lord Ram some juicy plums to munch on when he finally arrived. It is said that Mother Shabari eventually won Vaikuntha and that Lord Rama was pleased with her devotion.

Shabari Jayanti history and significance

The story of Lord Rama and Shabari begins when Rama, his brother Lakshmana and his wife Sita set out to find Sita, who had been kidnapped by the evil King Ravana. On their journey, they passed Shabari's hermitage in the forest. Delighted to meet Lord Rama, Shabari brought him some berries she had tasted to make sure they were sweet enough for him to consume.

Shabari's selfless act of tasting the berries to ensure they were suitable for Lord Rama impressed him with her devotion. Because of her devotion, he blessed her and predicted that she would attain moksha, or salvation. According to several accounts, Shabari was asked by Lord Rama to share her understanding of the path to God. He declared her an enlightened soul, impressed by her devotion and knowledge of the path to God.