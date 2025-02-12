Shab-e-Barat 2025: Date, timing, history, significance and all you need to know about ‘Night of Forgiveness’

Shab-e-Barat, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar, is observed on the 15th night of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar year. Revered as the 'Night of Forgiveness,' it is a time of deep spiritual reflection when devotees spend the night in prayer, seeking divine mercy, blessings, and forgiveness from the Almighty. From date to history, here's all you need to know about this occasion. (Also read: Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Date, timing, history, significance and inspirational quotes on his 648th birth anniversary ) Shab-e-Barat, occurring on the 15th night of Sha'ban, is a night of prayer and forgiveness for Muslims.(Twitter/@ss_xaini)

When is Shab-e-Barat 2025?

In 2025, Shab-e-Barat is set to be observed from the evening of Thursday, February 13, until the evening of Friday, February 14, as per the Hijri calendar.

"Shab-e-Barat, which falls on the 15th of Shaban, is expected to be observed on February 14, 2025. However, the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon," states Islamic Relief Worldwide.

Shab-e-Barat 2025 history

It is believed that on this sacred night, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) entered the city of Makkah. Another popular belief suggests that his wife, Hazrat Aisha Siddiqa, once went searching for him after noticing his absence. She later found him in Medina's cemetery, deeply engaged in prayer, seeking forgiveness for the departed souls.

Shab-e-Barat is observed between the 14th and 15th night of the month of Sha'aban.

Significance of Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat is considered a night of atonement, where it is believed that the Almighty forgives the sins of those who sincerely pray and grants them blessings for the entire year. Many Muslims believe that on this sacred night, God determines the destinies of all individuals for the coming year, taking into account their past deeds.

How Shab-e-Barat is celebrated

Shab-e-Barat is observed with great devotion across South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, as well as in Central Asian countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

On this sacred night, people gather in mosques to offer prayers and seek forgiveness from Allah. Many also visit the graves of their loved ones to pray on their behalf. Acts of charity, such as distributing food and money to the underprivileged, are also an integral part of the observance.

A hadith records the words of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) about this night: "Doubtlessly, Allah surrounds everything on the fifteenth night of Sha’aban with His mercy. He forgives all of His creatures except mushriks (polytheists) and those whose hearts are full of hatred or enmity towards others..." (Al-Targhib wa al-Tarhib, 2:118).