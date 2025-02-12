Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Date, timing, history, significance and inspirational quotes on his 648th birth anniversary

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Guru Ravidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas and is observed on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh. This significant festival is widely celebrated in India and beyond, with devotees taking a holy dip in the river as part of the rituals. From the date to the timings, here's everything you need to know about this festival. (Also read: Happy Hug Day 2025: 40+ best wishes, romantic images, cute messages, quotes, GIFs to share with your love on February 12 ) Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025: On February 12, 2025, Guru Ravidass Jayanti honours the 648th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. (HT photo)

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 date and timing

This year marks the 648th Birth Anniversary of Guru Ravidas, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Purnima Tithi begins - 6:55 PM on February 11, 2025

Purnima Tithi ends - 7:22 PM on February 12, 2025

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 history

Guru Ravidas was born in the village of Seer Govardhanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in 1377 CE. He is also known by the names Raidas, Rohidas, and Ruhidas. Despite his humble origins, he dedicated his life to advocating for equality and human rights. A renowned poet, his verses are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. Beyond his poetry, he was a mystic and a devoted follower of Lord Krishna. Notably, Meera Bai regarded Guru Ravidas as her spiritual guide.

Significance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

On this day, devotees sing Gurbani, offer special prayers, and take part in Nagarkirtans. A grand celebration is held at the Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir in Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, to mark Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary. Followers from across the country honour his teachings and participate in rituals. As an expression of their devotion, many also visit sacred sites and take a holy dip in the river.

Inspiring Quotes by Guru Ravidas:

"We should not see any difference between water and its waves, just as you and God are not separate."

"Always sing true songs of the Lord, chant His name, and become His devoted servant."

"God resides in hearts free from hatred, greed, and malice."

"Have faith in God, for He guides us with the light of wisdom and leads us away from ignorance."

"A person is not great by birth or status but is measured by their virtues and deeds."

“The Lord cannot be found by book learning or by empty words, but only by loving devotion.”

“My Lord, you are the friend of all, why then do you make distinctions between high and low?”

“He who has love has everything, and he who lacks love has nothing.”

“All beings are equal in the eyes of the Lord, so why make distinctions based on caste or class?”

“My Lord is not bound by form, so how can I bind Him in a temple or mosque?”