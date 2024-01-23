close_game
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 23, 2024 03:26 PM IST

Shakambhari Purnima 2024: From rituals to date, here's all that you need to know about this auspicious day.

Shakambhari Purnima 2024: Goddess Durga or Goddess Shakti is worshipped in many forms by the Hindu community. Shakambhari Purnima is observed by the Hindus as one of the most auspicious festivals of the year. Every year, Shakambhari Purnima, also known as Shakambhari Jayanti, is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur. Devotees keep fast and dedicate their prayers and offerings to Goddess Shakti on this day. It is believed that on this auspicious day, Goddess shakti incarnated on this earth. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Shakambhari Purnima 2024: Date, significance, rituals and all you want to know(Pinterest)
Date:

Shakambhari Purnima, for this year, will be observed on January 25. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi of Shakambhari Purnima will begin at 9:49 PM on January 24 and will end at 11:23 PM on January 25.

Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Adi Shakti took birth on this earth as Shakambhari Devi to remove food crisis. Shak means vegetables and Bhari means that one who holds. Shakambhari Devi is the Goddess of fruits, vegetables and leaves. This avatar of Goddess Shakti has four arms and is also known as Bhuvaneshwari or Shatakshi.

Rituals:

Shakambhari Devi is known to be most kind, compassionate and loving. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Then they offer their prayers to Shakambhari Devi and keep fast to seek her blessings. One of the famous temples of Shakambhari Devi is located in Saharanpur – it is famous in North India. People visit the temple – a fair is also organised on Shakambhari Purnima. This day is observed in the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and in Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, Shakambhari Devi is worshipped as Banashankari Devi. In Badami, Karnataka, Banashankari Devi is worshipped in a temple.

