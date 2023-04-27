Sita Navami 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Sita Navami is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. People celebrate the day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. Goddess Sita, wife of Lord Rama, is an embodiment of purity and truth. She is also referred to as Goddess Janaki. Every year, people start the day by taking a holy dip and then performing puja to Goddess Sita and asking for the longevity of their family as blessings. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here’s all that you need to know. Sita Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration(Pinterest)

Date:

This year, Sita Navami will be celebrated on April 29. Sita Navami is celebrated on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. According to Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi8 for Sita Navami will begin at 04:01 PM on April 28 and end at 06:22 PM on April 29.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Sita was adopted by King Janaka and Queen Sunayana, king and queen of Mithila kingdom. King Janaka was ploughing a field for yagna when he saw Sita in a golden basket. He adopted her and named her Sita, after the name of the ploughed field. Later, Goddess Sita married King Rama, king of Ayodhya dynasty. Rama and Sita’s story is an inspiration for married couples, and they teach us about love, honesty and sacrifice. However, Sita and Rama’s lives were not devoid of challenges. When Lord Rama was sent to exile for fourteen years, Goddess Sita and Lakshman accompanied him. Soon after, Goddess Sita was kidnapped by demon king Ravana. After slaying Ravana in Lanka, Lord Rama rescued Sita.

Significance:

Sita Navami is celebrated to observe the values and ethics that Goddess Sita set for her devotees. She is believed to be the embodiment of purity and chastity. Her sacrifices for her family are celebrated and worshipped. On this day, women keep fast and seek the blessings of Goddess Sita for their families.

Celebrations:

Sita Navami is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Devotees start the day by taking a hip in the holy river and chanting the mantra. Women keep fast for the entire day and worship Goddess Sita. They can break the fast only the day after.

