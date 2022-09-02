Teachers’ Day 2022: DIY greeting card ideas for your teachers

Teachers’ Day 2022: Every year, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 to observe the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This day is dedicated to all the teachers of our lives, who have hand-held us and taught us to do life. A teacher is one of the most noble professions who help in shaping young minds and holding them as they learn to navigate through life, struggles and studies. Most of the teachers we meet in life are from our school, colleges and universities. A great teacher often breaks the walls of a classroom and gives us knowledge beyond barriers of studies and syllabus. They teach us to go good human beings and noble people.

On Teacher’s Day, students celebrate teachers and their contribution in their lives and how teachers help the students in growing up and becoming better versions of themselves. On this Teacher’s Day, we have curated a list of DIY ideas of making greeting card for the gurus of our lives to make them feel extra special:

Card with quotes: We are often left spell bounded when we think about the vast contribution of our teachers in our lives. In that case, we can let our feels flow with quotes dedicated to teachers and write them in greeting card to let them know how much they mean to us.

Card with books: A teacher always loves his/her books. Why not gift them a greeting card shaped in their favourite structure – a stack of books? We are sure they will love it and will cherish it forever.

Handmade card: No matter how much we grow up, a handmade gift never goes out of fashion. And when it comes to making a greeting card from scratch and putting in the effort, it becomes extra special for a teacher. Paint the greeting card with hand painting or cuttings of papers and gift it to the guru of your life.

Themed card: Based on the subject taught by the teacher or something that the teacher absolutely loves, we can curate the theme of the greeting card based on that. Rest assured, the teacher will love it and will have the biggest smile.

Photo collage card: Curate the best memories that you have with your teacher and print them in a collage and gift it on a greeting card to your teacher.