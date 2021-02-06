The coronavirus pandemic turned all our world's upside down, and 2020 forced us into our homes, away from our loved ones, many of us struggling to get basic necessities. Which is why the shining new year, 2021, has filled us all with hope and we are all hoping to make the most of this year, especially with life returning to normalcy. Talking about celebrations, right around the corner is Valentine's Day, and whether you're celebrating with a loved one or have decided to indulge in some self love and spend the day by yourself, we have the perfect beverage and cocktail recipes for you to wake up with and go to bed because of, respectively. Read on to put and interesting spin to your Valentine's Day 2021:

Sangria: Sangria is the perfect alcoholic beverage to enjoy during the day, preferably during lunch. The fruity, sweet wine punch comes from Spain and is made with seasonal fruit, sweetener, a good splash of wine brandy, and possibly something fizzy added in like soda. But one can always customise with one's own preferences and add herbs like basil, mint among other additions. However, some of the usual suspects found in a traditional Spanish sangria are:

Ingredients:

Fruit (like apples and oranges)

Orange juice

A sweetener (like brown sugar or cane sugar)

A liquor (like brandy or rum)

Bold, fruity, dry Spanish red wine (like Tempranillo, Garnacha, or other Rioja wine)

And Ice (for chilling)

2 basil or large mint leaves

2 sugar cubes

Club soda

Method:

In a rocks glass, muddle lemon juice, berries, sugar cubes and basil. Add liquors, stir. Add ice and top up with club soda. Gently stir to cool and combine. Garnish with more basil or mint leaves.

(Recipe by Minimalist Baker)

Superfood Lattes: Perfect pink, yellow and green superfood fuelled lattes are perfect to pick you up. ⠀





Ingredients:

2 teaspoons Beetroot Powder

or 2 teaspoons Turmeric

or 2 teaspoons Matcha Powder

1 teaspoon Honey

235ml Almond Milk

A sprinkle of Ground Cinnamon⠀

Method:⠀

Warm the milk and honey in a saucepan (do not boil!) Froth if desired. Stir in the superfood powder of your choice, add cinnamon if desired and enjoy!⠀