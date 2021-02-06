IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Valentine's Week 2021: Try out these drinks this V-day
Sangria(Instagram/Farm Palm Springs)
Sangria(Instagram/Farm Palm Springs)
festivals

Valentine's Week 2021: Try out these drinks this V-day

Here are the perfect beverage and cocktail recipes for you to wake up with and go to bed because of, respectively. Read on to put and interesting spin to your Valentine's Day 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:18 PM IST

The coronavirus pandemic turned all our world's upside down, and 2020 forced us into our homes, away from our loved ones, many of us struggling to get basic necessities. Which is why the shining new year, 2021, has filled us all with hope and we are all hoping to make the most of this year, especially with life returning to normalcy. Talking about celebrations, right around the corner is Valentine's Day, and whether you're celebrating with a loved one or have decided to indulge in some self love and spend the day by yourself, we have the perfect beverage and cocktail recipes for you to wake up with and go to bed because of, respectively. Read on to put and interesting spin to your Valentine's Day 2021:

Sangria: Sangria is the perfect alcoholic beverage to enjoy during the day, preferably during lunch. The fruity, sweet wine punch comes from Spain and is made with seasonal fruit, sweetener, a good splash of wine brandy, and possibly something fizzy added in like soda. But one can always customise with one's own preferences and add herbs like basil, mint among other additions. However, some of the usual suspects found in a traditional Spanish sangria are:

Ingredients:

Fruit (like apples and oranges)

Orange juice

A sweetener (like brown sugar or cane sugar)

A liquor (like brandy or rum)

Bold, fruity, dry Spanish red wine (like Tempranillo, Garnacha, or other Rioja wine)

And Ice (for chilling)

2 basil or large mint leaves

2 sugar cubes

Club soda

Method:

In a rocks glass, muddle lemon juice, berries, sugar cubes and basil. Add liquors, stir. Add ice and top up with club soda. Gently stir to cool and combine. Garnish with more basil or mint leaves.

(Recipe by Minimalist Baker)

Superfood Lattes: Perfect pink, yellow and green superfood fuelled lattes are perfect to pick you up. ⠀


Ingredients:

2 teaspoons Beetroot Powder

or 2 teaspoons Turmeric

or 2 teaspoons Matcha Powder

1 teaspoon Honey

235ml Almond Milk

A sprinkle of Ground Cinnamon⠀

Method:⠀

Warm the milk and honey in a saucepan (do not boil!) Froth if desired. Stir in the superfood powder of your choice, add cinnamon if desired and enjoy!⠀

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Happy Rose Day: Rose Day kicks off Valentine's Week, on this day people share different coloured roses with each other depending on the kind of relationship they have or want with each other. White roses signifiy peace and purity, yellow are for friendship, pink for affection and red for love.(Unsplash)
Happy Rose Day: Rose Day kicks off Valentine's Week, on this day people share different coloured roses with each other depending on the kind of relationship they have or want with each other. White roses signifiy peace and purity, yellow are for friendship, pink for affection and red for love.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Valentine's Week 2021: Countdown from Rose Day to Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:31 PM IST
After the rollercoaster of a year that 2020 has been, thanks to coronavirus, quarantine and social isolation, we are all looking for reasons and excuses to celebrate, so after New Year's people all around the globe are ready to jump on the Valentine's wagon and celebrate love this February. While Valentine's Day is on February 14, over the years the week prior to Valentine's Day has also become a important part of V-day celebrations and is known as Valentine's Week. It begins on February 7, which marks Rose day, followed by Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), Kiss Day (February 13) and, finally, Valentine’s Day. Here's hoping you have a wonderful Valentine's week and day!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Rose Day
Happy Rose Day
festivals

Rose Day 2021: Wishes, quotes and images to share with your loved ones

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:34 PM IST
While the main event, Valentine's Day, is on February 14, Valentine's week commences from February 7 which is observed as Rose Day and falls on a Sunday this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
festivals

This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of learning to love even better

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Because acceptance and gratitude is more fulfilling than a box of chocolates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valentine week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet(Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)
Valentine week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet(Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Valentine's week 2021: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, pour your heart out and tell your special someone what they mean to you by celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day and other romantic days of love on these dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic Day 2021 GIFs and stickers(Unsplash)
Republic Day 2021 GIFs and stickers(Unsplash)
festivals

Make Republic Day 2021 special by sending unique stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Trying to send a nice Happy Republic Day sticker to your family members? It is quite easy, checkout these quick steps that will let you download stickers and send GIFs on WhatsApp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IndiaFor the first time ever, Utsaah #spreadinghappiness, a concept showcasing Indian Culture online, will be beaming LIVE from the STUDIO to give viewers an enhanced Magical experience.(ANI)
IndiaFor the first time ever, Utsaah #spreadinghappiness, a concept showcasing Indian Culture online, will be beaming LIVE from the STUDIO to give viewers an enhanced Magical experience.(ANI)
festivals

Three-day Live Music Festival 'Utsaah MahaUtsav' Presented by LIC Organised

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:24 PM IST
IndiaFor the first time ever, Utsaah #spreadinghappiness, a concept showcasing Indian Culture online, will be beaming LIVE from the STUDIO to give viewers an enhanced Magical experience. Titled Maha Ustav, presented by LIC of India, this is a brainchild of Durga Jasraj, Founder of Art and Artistes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic Day 2021(Unsplash)
Republic Day 2021(Unsplash)
festivals

Republic Day 2021: History, significance of the day India became a republic

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:45 AM IST
72 Republic Day: 26 January was chosen as the day to announce India becoming a republic in the year 1930 and on the same day, the Indian National Congress denounced colonial rule and proclaimed Purna Swaraj, “complete freedom from the British”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Republic Day
Happy Republic Day
festivals

Republic Day 2021: Images, wishes and quotes to share with loved ones

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:12 AM IST
72nd Republic Day: Here are some of the quotes, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp, Facebook messages that you can send to your loved ones on this special occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No way to hold Rio carnival in July, the city's mayor says (Representative image)(Unsplash)
No way to hold Rio carnival in July, the city's mayor says (Representative image)(Unsplash)
festivals

Rio de Janeiro's famous carnival won't take place even in July, the mayor says

Reuters, Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Rio de Janeiro's new mayor Eduardo Paes recently said that it won't be possible to host the famous carnival, which was originally scheduled to take place next month, even in July due to second wave of coronavirus infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 marks the 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.(Wikimedia Commons )
2021 marks the 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.(Wikimedia Commons )
festivals

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: History, significance and celebration

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Jahnavi Gupta, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on December 22 according to the Georgian calendar, but his birth anniversary is calculated in accordance with the lunar calendar, and this year, it dictates that Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be observed on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a first, a bird festival is being organised at the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in West Bengal to provide an opportunity to enthusiasts to explore the forest and watch different birds, officials said on Monday.(Unsplash)
In a first, a bird festival is being organised at the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in West Bengal to provide an opportunity to enthusiasts to explore the forest and watch different birds, officials said on Monday.(Unsplash)
festivals

First bird fest at Mahananda sanctuary from Feb 20

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:33 AM IST
In a first, a bird festival is being organised at the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in West Bengal to provide an opportunity to enthusiasts to explore the forest and watch different birds, officials said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students perform traditional Bodo dance ahead of 'Bhogali' Bihu festival, in Tezpur, Jan.12, 2021. (Representational)(PTI)
Students perform traditional Bodo dance ahead of 'Bhogali' Bihu festival, in Tezpur, Jan.12, 2021. (Representational)(PTI)
festivals

Magh Bihu 2021: Of Pithas and Meji, festive feels at home

By Naina Arora
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Magh Bihu celebrations will be different this year with Assamese communities in Delhi-NCR sticking to smaller gatherings and relishing traditional feast at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A devotee uses her mobile phone torch as she cooks a rice dish as devotees attend Pongal celebrations early morning on January 14, 2021.(Reuters)
A devotee uses her mobile phone torch as she cooks a rice dish as devotees attend Pongal celebrations early morning on January 14, 2021.(Reuters)
festivals

Pongal 2021: Kolam, rice, and prayers for a better year ahead

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
With fun, food and frolic at home, Pongal celebrations in Delhi-NCR will be an intimate affair as the Tamil community prays to the Sun god for a brighter year ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People buy kites with drawings of farmers printed on them(PTI)
People buy kites with drawings of farmers printed on them(PTI)
festivals

Makar Sankranti: Colourful kites fill the sky, devotees take holy dips

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Makar Sankranti is also known as Pongal, Bihu and Maghi in other parts of the country and is celebrated every year on January 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees cook sweet dishes on the occasion of Pongal festival, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(PTI)
Devotees cook sweet dishes on the occasion of Pongal festival, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(PTI)
festivals

Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Pongal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Pongal 2021: This year the harvest festival will begin on January 14 and end on January 17. Here are some wishes for you to share with you loved ones this Pongal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP