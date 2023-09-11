Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: One of the largest festivals of the country is here. Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. People deck up in new clothes, gift presents to their near and dear ones, and engage in festivities for the special occasion. Streets are decorated, homes are cleaned and decorated to welcome Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha, eldest son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is believed to bring wealth, prosperity and happiness into the homes of the devotees. People worship Lord Ganesha and pray for hope and prosperity. When is Ganesh Visarjan? Know the guidelines for immersing Lord Ganesha's idol(PTI)

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19. According to the rules, Ganesh Visarjan takes place on the tenth day of the festival. This year, Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 28. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here are a few things about the puja and the visarjan to keep in mind.

Ganesj Puja happens in three stages – Avahan, Puja and Yathasthan. Avahan refers to welcoming the god to the home, puja refers to worshippin the idol, and yathasthan refers to the send-off. Ganesh Visarjan is done ten days after Ganesh Chaturthi. According to the rituals of the home, the number of days can vary as well. On the day of the Visdarjan, the final puja is performed in front of the ifol of Lrd Ganesha and the puja is concluded by waving camphor flame in front of the idol.

Then, a member of the family touches the idol and slowly moves it to mark the start of the farewell journey for this year. Curd ad sweets are offered to the deity before bidding him farewell. Then, amidst the shlokas of Lord Ganesha chanted, the idol is carried by a member of the family around the house. In a nearby water body – lake or pond, the idol is respectfully immersed while chanting mantras.

