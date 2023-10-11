Arthritis is not a single disease but a broad term for more than a hundred diseases related to joints that can cause swelling in or around a joint, resulting in pain, stiffness and sometimes difficulty moving. A large part of the world’s population is affected by arthritis that impact their quality of life and participation in society. While there are many types of arthritis, the common ones are osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) hence, World Arthritis Day (WAD) is celebrated every year to spread awareness about the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases that affect the joints, bones and connective tissues.. World Arthritis Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme (Photo by Twitter/KayaWellHealth)

Date:

World Arthritis Day (WAD) is marked annually on October 12.

History:

World Arthritis Day was first observed in 1996. The day provides an opportunity for all communities, everywhere, to come together and to find a common voice to help bring the much-needed message to all audiences.

Significance:

As a global initiative, World Arthritis Day aims to raise awareness about arthritis, educate people about the different forms of arthritis, their impact on individuals and society and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. It advocates for greater support for those living with arthritis and encourages research into the prevention and cure of these conditions.

Various organisations, healthcare providers and individuals participate in activities and events to mark this day, spreading knowledge about arthritis and promoting a better quality of life for those affected by it.

Theme:

This year, the theme of World Arthritis Day is “Living with an RMD at all stages of life”.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON