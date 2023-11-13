According to reports, 1 in 10 adults worldwide have diabetes and over 90% have type 2 diabetes while close to half are not yet diagnosed but in many cases, type 2 diabetes and its complications can be delayed or prevented by adopting and maintaining healthy habits. World Diabetes Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes as a global public health issue, its risk and what to do importantly to support prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment. World Diabetes Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme (Photo by Twitter/withey_adam)

Date:

World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14 to mark the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered the insulin hormone along with Charles Herbert Best in 1922.

History:

World Diabetes Day was established by the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1991, as a response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by the ailment.

World Diabetes Day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2006 with the passage of a resolution to this effect.

Significance:

Learning about the diabetes mellitus disease and actively participating in its treatment are important since complications are far less common and less severe in people who have well-managed blood sugar levels. According to the IDF, some of the ways people can get involved in raising awareness about diabetes, are as follow:

1. Engaging local or national policy-makers to ensure that all people with diabetes have access to the care they need.

2. Organising a ‘Learn about diabetes’ event in schools.

3. Organising or participating in a local diabetes awareness walk.

4. Lighting up a local landmark, home, or workplace in blue, or arranging an activity with colleagues to raise awareness regarding diabetes.

Theme:

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2023 is “Access to Diabetes Care”. The theme encourages people to be aware of the diabetes mellitus set of metabolic disorders so that they can benefit from the education on disease and treatment, dietary changes, and exercise, with the goal of keeping both short-term and long-term blood glucose levels within acceptable bounds.

This World Diabetes Day, WHO will highlight the need for equitable access to essential care, including raising awareness of ways people with diabetes can minimize their risk of complications. Activities will also celebrate the experiences of people with all forms of diabetes to help those impacted to take action, including seeking and obtaining essential care.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON