World First Aid Day 2023: The first treatment provided to a patient is called first-aid. It can be related to pain or injury or a cut. The significance of first-ais is it is lifesaving in nature. It can help people receive the first treatment before getting to a professional for further treatment. First-aid is a primary skill that should be known to everyone as it can help us as well. When we get a cut in any part of the body or any kind of injury, we should also be able to provide first aid to ourselves. Every year, World First Aid Day is celebrated to create awareness of the importance of first aid and how it can provide people with the fundamental treatment needed for their injury. World First Aid Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate World First Aid Day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World First Aid Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of the month of September. This year, World First Aid Day will be celebrated on September 9.

History:

In 1859, during the battle of Solferino, a young businessman Henry Dunant was horrified with the mass massacre, and he helped a lot of injured people to get better. The incident impacted him so much that he wrote a book called A Memory of Solferino where he spoke of his experiences. Later he co-founded the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) - the organisation is dedicated to providing first-aid care and creating awareness about it. The organisation declared World First Aid Day in 2000. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year.

Significance:

On this day, organisations come together to raise awareness about the significance of providing first-aid care and how it can save lives. First-aid helps in reducing pain and preventing permanent damage. It also helps in aiding recovery.

