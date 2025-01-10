World Hindi Day 2025: Top 20 wishes, images, messages in Hindi to share with friends

World Hindi Day 2025: Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini once remarked, “A different language is a different vision of life.” For Indians, this resonates deeply, as our country boasts incredible linguistic diversity, with the 2001 Census of India recording 122 major languages and 1,599 other languages. Among them, Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, holds the status of the official language of the central government of India (and of the Union, as stated in Article 343 of the Constitution). However, contrary to popular belief, India does not have a national language, as the Constitution does not assign this status to any language.

