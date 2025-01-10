Menu Explore
World Hindi Day 2025: Top 20 wishes, images, messages in Hindi to share with friends

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Jan 10, 2025 11:09 AM IST

World Hindi Day 2025 emphasizes the importance of Hindi as India's official language, urging people to respect and promote it.

World Hindi Day 2025: Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini once remarked, “A different language is a different vision of life.” For Indians, this resonates deeply, as our country boasts incredible linguistic diversity, with the 2001 Census of India recording 122 major languages and 1,599 other languages. Among them, Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, holds the status of the official language of the central government of India (and of the Union, as stated in Article 343 of the Constitution). However, contrary to popular belief, India does not have a national language, as the Constitution does not assign this status to any language.

World Hindi Day 2025 emphasizes the importance of Hindi, India’s official language,
(Also read: World Hindi Day 2025: Date, history, significance of this special day for Hindi lovers)

Globally, Hindi ranks as the third most spoken language after English and Mandarin Chinese, with over 600 million speakers worldwide. Here are some sweet wishes for celebrating World Hindi Day 2025.

World Hindi Day wishes in Hindi:

1. हिंदी हमारी पहचान है, इसे हर दिन सम्मान दें। विश्व हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।

2. अपनी मातृभाषा को अपनाएं, हिंदी को गर्व से बोलें।

3. हिंदी का प्रचार करें, संस्कृति का सम्मान करें।

4. हिंदी को विश्व पटल पर ऊंचाई तक पहुंचाएं।

5. हिंदी के प्रति प्रेम और सम्मान बढ़ाएं।

6. हिंदी भाषा हमारी आन-बान-शान है।

7. हिंदी हमारी शक्ति है, इसे हमेशा जीवित रखें।

8. हिंदी का सम्मान, हमारी परंपरा का सम्मान है।

9. हिंदी दिवस पर यह प्रण लें, इसे आगे बढ़ाने में योगदान दें।

10. हिंदी बोलें, हिंदी लिखें और हिंदी को बढ़ावा दें।

11. हिंदी से जुड़े, अपनी जड़ों को याद रखें।

12. भाषा से संस्कृति की पहचान होती है।

13. हिंदी दिवस पर अपनी भाषा को गर्व से अपनाएं।

14. हिंदी में संवाद करें और इसे जन-जन तक पहुंचाएं।

15. हिंदी हमारी एकता का प्रतीक है।

16. हिंदी को दिल से अपनाएं और इसका आदर करें।

17. विश्व हिंदी दिवस पर सभी को शुभकामनाएं।

18. हिंदी भाषा हमारी अमूल्य धरोहर है।

19. हिंदी सीखें, सिखाएं और प्रचारित करें।

20. हिंदी दिवस का संदेश – हिंदी से हर दिल का मेल।

World Hindi Day 2025 images:

Hindi is an integral part of our culture and should be preserved.
हिंदी हमारी संस्कृति का अभिन्न हिस्सा है, इसे हमेशा सहेजकर रखें।

Follow Us On