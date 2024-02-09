World Pulses Day 2024: Pulses are a class of food items that have high nutritional value. Pulses comprise of dry peas, beans, lentils, lupins, and chickpeas. Pulses are high sources of protein, vitamins and minerals and have low amount of fat and sugar content in them. Pulses have a number of health benefits and are usually recommended by health experts to include them in the daily diet. Because of being loaded with protein and vitamins, they also help in keeping the body fit and also alleviate cardiovascular issues. Pulses have antioxidant effects on the body and help in reducing the risk of Diabetes. World Pulses Day 2024: Why do we celebrate it? Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

World Pulses Day is celebrated every year to create awareness about the significance of pulses and how it can help in body functions. As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few facts that we should know.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Nutrition superstar: 5 amazing benefits of pulses for diabetes, constipation and overall health

Date:

Every year, World Pulses Day is observed on February 10. This year, the special day falls on a Sunday.

History:

In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution to observe 2016 as the International Year of Pulses. The first International Year of Pulses celebrations was led by The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the event was able to create public awareness about the significance and health benefits of pulses. In 2018, February 10 was declared as World Pulses Day by the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, the day has been observed every year.

Significance:

Pulses are the staple food in most countries. They have high nutritional value and are consumed as a part of the daily diet. The best way to celebrate the day is by raising awareness about the consumption of pulses, and exploring a variety of dishes that can be made with pulses as the main ingredient.