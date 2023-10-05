World Teachers' Day 2023: Teachers are our guides in life. After our parents, teachers are the people we go to for guidance, for learning and in difficult times. Not just about studies, teachers also teach us a lot about life. From learning how to tackle difficult times to how to navigate through life, to the values, ethics and skills that we need, we learn from our teachers. World Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on October 5. It is different from the Teacher's Day celebrated by India on September 5. World Teacher's Day is celebrated to commemorate the 1966 ILO and UNESCO Recommendation adoption regarding the status of teachers, their rights, responsibilities, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning condition improvement. World Teachers' Day 2023 gift ideas: Meaningful presents to gift your teachers(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate World Teachers' Day, here are a few gift ideas to make your teacher feel extra special on this day.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

ALSO READ: Happy World Teachers' Day 2023: Best wishes, messages, greetings and images

Photo album: When we look back at life and past experiences, we understand the learnings that the difficult times gave us and the fun that we had in the happy times. A photograph holds the memories of the beautiful past. It also reminds us to keep moving forward. Compiling our happy moments with our teacher and then making them into an album can make the teacher feel extra special.

Road trip: instead of spending the day indoors, we should plan for a road trip nearby with the teacher. On the way, we can appreciate the beauty of nature and discuss how the elements of the world came together to teach us valuable lessons. We can pack a lunch, stop at a nearby park and have a small picnic as well.

Baking a cake: Nothing gives more joy to a teacher than watching his/her student prepare something from scratch for them. Baking a cake with love and gifting it to the teacher and cutting it on the special day with all his/her students will make him feel proud.

Book: A book is our best friend and also an important teacher. Gifting the teacher, a book written by one of their favourite authors will help them to feel special on this special day.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON