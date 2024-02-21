World Thinking Day 2024: The young girls and women all across the world need to be celebrated and empowered. The younger generation of women hold immense potential and through friendship, sisterhood and empowerment, we can unlock their potential and help them shatter the glass barriers and make their way for the sky. World Thinking Day is celebrated with the intention of strengthening the bond shared by young women and exploring ways to empower them. As we gear up to celebrate World Thinking Day for this year, here are a few facts to know: World Thinking Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: The Great Gender Divide: Globally, young women are becoming more liberal than men, but what about India?

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Date:

Every year, World Thinking Day is celebrated on February 22. This year, the special day will be observed on a Thursday.

History:

In 1926, delegates from all over the world met at Camp Edith Macy in New York for the fourth World Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. They decided to create a day dedicated to guides and girl Scouts. The day was decided to be observed on the joint birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the Scout and Guide movement, and his wife Olave. Since then, World Thinking Day has been observed all across the world.

Significance:

World Thinking Day helps in raising funds for empowerment and development of around 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts all over the world. The theme of this year's World Thinking Day is - Our World, Our Thriving Future. This focuses on creating a world that is inclusive and replete with equal opportunities for every girl to thrive and succeed. The day should be dedicated to celebrating the strength, courage, and determination of women all over the world. The best way to observe the day is by reflecting on the progress we have made in gender equality and enabling equal opportunities for everyone. We should also identify problem areas which we need to work on.