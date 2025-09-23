Kim Kardashian at 44 reveals her fitness secret to staying in shape: ‘I usually pick a body part, and we…’

For Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old entrepreneur and American reality TV personality, working out is her therapy. In a September 22 interview with Vogue, Kim opened up about her love for sweating it out at the gym, her go-to exercise, the workout she loves doing, and the exercise routine she hates the most. US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian revealed her favourite workout is Pilates. (AFP)

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 10 worst morning habits wrecking your gut and draining your energy

Kim Kardashian's secret to looking snatched at 44

Calling herself a ‘big weightlifter’, the 44-year-old reality TV star confessed that she does ‘lots of weights’ while training at the gym. Kim revealed that she works out for an hour and a half every day, with a routine that includes ‘weights and stretching, and a little bit of cardio.’

She also told Vogue about a recent issue with her back, where she had to readjust some of her workouts. “I have to do lower body in order to stay toned. I do a few days of upper body. I usually pick a body part, and we stick to that for the day,” she said.

Apart from strength training and cardio, Kim is also a fan of Pilates. “I love pilates, so I will incorporate that, and I love wearing our [Skims] pilates leggings. I find that when I don’t incorporate pilates at least once a week, I can feel it in my back. I definitely need that lengthening and stretching.”

The one workout Kim Kardashian hates

Joking that she is the kind of annoying person who keeps checking her phone throughout the workout, Kim revealed the one workout she absolutely dislikes. “Any dancing workout. Honestly, I know I should get into hot yoga, but I did it once, and I fell asleep. Just with the mood, and you lie down and close your eyes. I can fall asleep anywhere, so put me in a position to fall asleep, and I will.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is currently gearing up for the release of her new NikeSkims collection in partnership with Nike, which comes out on September 26.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.