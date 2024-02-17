11 tips for women to prevent heart attack after menopause

Life takes a crucial turn for women after hitting menopause between 45-55 years of age. During menopause or end of menstrual cycle, a woman's body goes through drastic hormonal changes which are visible in the form of many signs and symptoms including insomnia, heart pounding, hot flashes, night sweats among others. Menopause occurs when you do not have menstrual period for a period of 12 consecutive months. After the cessation of periods, reduction in reproductive hormones oestrogen and progesterone can lead to many physical and mental changes in women. These hormones play an important role in regulating various body functions and when their secretion is reduced, it could lead to increased risk of many diseases including cardiovascular illnesses. (Also read | Cold water swimming improves menopause symptoms: Research) According to British Heart Foundation, a reduction in oestrogen levels can lead to fat build up in your arteries causing them to become narrower. (Shutterstock)

According to British Heart Foundation, a reduction in oestrogen levels can lead to fat build up in your arteries causing them to become narrower. This could increase your risk of developing coronary heart disease, a heart attack or stroke. Additionally, low levels of oestrogen are also connected with weight gain, high cholesterol levels, increased blood pressure and increased amount of fat around heart, which are all risk factors for heart attack.

"After menopause, it's essential to prioritize your heart health. Engage in regular physical activity, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Adopt a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while minimizing saturated and trans fats. Keep an eye on your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar, as these factors play a significant role in heart health. Stress management techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, can contribute to overall well-being," says Dr V. Vinoth Kumar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, CARE Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad.

"Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider are crucial for monitoring and addressing any potential risk factors. They can provide personalized advice based on your health profile, helping you make informed decisions to reduce the risk of heart attacks post-menopause," says Dr Kumar.

Dr. Aparna Jaswal - Director, Electrophysiology and Cardiac Pacing, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi, says post menopause, women face an increased risk of heart disease due to hormonal changes, but there are several strategies to help prevent heart attacks and maintain heart health:

TIPS TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK AFTER MENOPAUSE

1. Healthy diet: Emphasise fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while limiting saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, sodium, and added sugars.

2. Regular exercise: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities.

3. Maintain a healthy weight: Keep your body mass index (BMI) within the normal range (18.5 to 24.9) to reduce the risk of heart disease.

4. Quit smoking: Smoking significantly increases heart disease risk, so seek help to quit and avoid second-hand smoke exposure.

5. Limit alcohol: Moderate alcohol intake, defined as up to one drink per day for women, can help maintain heart health.

6. Manage stress: Practice stress-reducing techniques like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or engaging in enjoyable hobbies.

7. Monitor blood pressure and cholesterol: Regularly check and manage blood pressure and cholesterol levels to reduce heart disease risk.

8. Control blood sugar: Manage diabetes or prediabetes through diet, exercise, medication, and monitoring.

9. Get regular check-ups: Schedule routine check-ups with your healthcare provider to assess heart health and address any concerns.

10. Medication adherence: Take prescribed medications for conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes as directed.

11. Sleep well: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support heart health.

By adopting these lifestyle habits, women can reduce their risk of heart attack and maintain good heart health post-menopause.