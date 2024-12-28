These 2 winter foods 'can cause massive weight gain’; nutritionist warns they 'have more calories than your main meals'

On cold winter days, all you want is comfort food — especially peanuts and gajak that take absolutely no effort to eat. But did you know consuming too much of these two popular winter foods might become the sneaky culprit for your weight gain? According to nutritionist Leema Mahajan, these 'miscellaneous food items can have more calories than your main meals' and cause possible weight gain. Also read | Winter can be a time of culinary abundance. Expert tips on eating nutritiously Beware! Not eating peanuts and gajak in moderation can cause massive weight gain in winter. (Freepik and Pinterest)

Which one out of these is you guilt pleasure?

In a recent Instagram post, titled 'Foods that cause massive weight gain', she said, “There are two frequently used winter food items that can cause massive weight gain. This peanut bowl has 700-800 calories, which is much more than your main meal calorie count.”

Leema added, “The second one is this easily available winter special, gud gajak (Jaggery gajak). This pack has 2600 plus calories, which we eat mindlessly every time we see the box. Which one out of these is you guilt pleasure?”

She wrote in her caption, “Now you know your miscellaneous food items can have more calories than your main meals, causing weight gain. Being aware of the calories of food is a good way to stay on track. Enjoy your favourite food in moderation, and remember that eating more than what your body can burn for a long period of time will lead to fat gain and health issues like fatty liver, diabetes, PCOS, etc.”

Healthy winter diet to follow

You can reap the benefits of the colder months with a nutritious, seasonal diet. To learn which winter ingredients can help keep your body healthy and how to incorporate them into your next meal, we recently asked Dr Kiran Soni, head, department of nutrition and health, Yatharth Hospital Greater Noida about the essentials of a wholesome winter diet.

Apart from other useful tips, he suggested you load up on healthy fats. “Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which improve brain and heart health,” he said.

Click here to check out all of his healthy winter diet tips.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.